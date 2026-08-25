“Plenty of Aaron Boone Haters”: MLB Analyst Weighs In on Yankees Manager’s Future Amid Fury

Back in July, MLB analyst Jeff Passan predicted that there’s only a “five percent” chance of the New York Yankees firing Aaron Boone this season. According to him, Boone had done a good job. One month later, Passan is sticking to his early prediction and doubling down on why the Yankees will continue having Boone at the helm.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I don’t see him going away as long as Brian Cashman is there. And as long as they are a playoff team. I know that there are plenty of Aaron Boone haters out there; I think Aaron Boone does a good job. I think he connects well with players,” Passan said in a podcast with Max Mannis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yankees are currently ranked second in the AL East with a 74-56 record. They are almost certain to get into the playoff season. Hence, discussion around a playoff-bound team’s manager may sound odd, but the Yankees’ World Series drought since 2009 is making it relevant. Moreover, baseball in New York means winning a ring and nothing less than that.

Under Boone, the best of the Yankees was in 2024, when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. However, Passan disagreed that the lack of a World Series ring makes Boone a bad manager. ” I think strategy- wise, he is a smart manager at decision-making. I think if there’s a fault of Aaron Boone’s right now, it’s that he stands up for his guys too much, and it strains credibility sometimes. But I think if you were to ask him, do you stand up for your guys too much? He’d say there’s no such thing because he’s been a player. He knows what it’s like to go through slumps and to be bad. And he also knows what it’s like,” Passan added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boone is known for defending his players like no one else. For example, he continued to play Anthony Volpe last season despite his league-topping 19 errors and .212 average. After returning late from injury this season, Aaron Boone reinstated Volpe again, only to see him dominated by Jose Caballero and George Lombard Jr.

According to Passan, this may be increasing his haters, especially the fans who want to see stricter actions against the non-performing names.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, Boone has guided the Yankees to the playoffs in seven of his eight full seasons. He maintains a strong overall winning percentage, highlighted by top seasons like 2022 (.611) and 2024 (.580). There were a few occasional dips, such as 2023 (.506). In comparison to MLB standards, these numbers sound elite, but the Yankees are nothing without a ring.

Hence, till the time the Yankees win a ring again, calls against Boone will continue to rise. As per Passan, the Yankees would continue with their manager.