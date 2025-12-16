Pohlad Family Finally Close to Clear $500M Debt as Twins’ Future Turns Uncertain Amid Partial Sale Buzz

Good things take time, and small steps make it easier to get to good times. That is exactly what the Minnesota Twins and the Pohlad Family are doing. Taking a team from the bottom to the top might not be easy, but with recent news about the team sale, it gives the fans some hope.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Minnesota Twins are nearing the close of a partial sale,” wrote Dan Hayes of The Athletic. “The Pohlad family is expected to announce this week they’ve finalized a transaction that helps a club $500 million in debt return to a sound financial footing.”

The Minnesota Twins are selling just over 20 percent of the franchise this week. The Pohlad family remains the majority owner, with three minority partners joining the advisory board. Tom Pohlad will take on an expanded role alongside Joe Pohlad in leadership. The deal values the team at $1.75 billion, providing financial relief and operational stability.

ADVERTISEMENT

The partial sale is designed to reduce the franchise’s roughly $500 million outstanding debt. Broadcast revenue losses of about $50 million increased the team’s financial strain in recent seasons. Attendance has remained below pre-pandemic levels, limiting gate revenue despite playoff appearances and division titles.

Imago May 17, 2014 – Minneapolis, MN, U.S. – Minnesota Twins owner Jim Pohlad was among the speakers during the dedication of the Target Field Station Saturday, May 18, 2014, in Minneapolis, MN. (DAVIDJOLES/STARTRIBUNE) djoles@startribune Celebrate the opening of Target Field Station — a bustling urban park, transit station and neighborhood gathering space. This one-of-a-kind destination will connect approximately 500 trains arriving and departing daily via the METRO Blue Line (Hiawatha LRT), METRO Green Line (Central Corridor LRT) and Northstar Commuter Rail, as well as more than 1,900 daily bus trips, and miles of bike and walking trails. Minneapolis News – May 17, 2014 – ZUMAm42_

Sources indicate the transaction will create liquidity and allow a more stable budget for operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Twins have reached the postseason only once in the last five seasons. Payroll has been in the lower-middle tercile of MLB relative to team revenue and market size. The team traded ten players in 2025, reflecting efforts to manage costs while maintaining competitive balance. Debt reduction and minority investment provide fresh oversight without shifting control from the Pohlad family.

This move brings new perspectives while keeping final decisions under majority ownership control. Minority partners are expected to offer strategic input without interfering with player or payroll decisions. The franchise now has a clearer financial path for offseason planning and future investments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Pohlad family shows patience, proving even long-suffering fans can expect careful financial management. Tom Pohlad’s expanded role signals oversight, ensuring minority partners offer advice without hijacking baseball decisions. If the Minnesota Twins’ books balance, maybe fans will finally cheer accounting reports alongside playoff victories, too.

The Twins have more problems than just their ownership

Blaming one family is the easy part. It lets everyone else off the hook. But the issues here run deeper than who signs the checks, stretching across roster construction, player development, and a strange fear of committing to a direction. This is how you end up with Brooks Lee debates, stopgap dreams, and a franchise forever half-deciding what it wants to be.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minnesota Twins’ middle infield instability traces back to Carlos Correa’s exit and unproven internal replacements. Brooks Lee logged 189 games at shortstop, producing minus 0.8 bWAR with below-average defense. Luke Keaschall struggled defensively at second base, while Kaelen Culpepper finished 2024 in Double-A. Those realities leave the Twins without a shortstop option for a club chasing contention.

The front office is weighing stopgap solutions as Culpepper develops and Lee adjusts positions. A veteran shortstop addition could stabilize innings, protect younger players, and preserve roster flexibility. Without that bridge, rushed promotions or miscast defenders risk repeating recent losses in value. For fans, the outcome shapes whether 2026 feels like progress or another stalled transition.

This is the hinge moment between patience and drift, where decisions finally matter most. Brooks Lee, Luke Keaschall, and Kaelen Culpepper represent choices, not excuses, for Minnesota now. Ignore the middle infield again, and ownership debates will remain the franchise’s favorite distraction.