Police Forced to Intervene as Dodgers World Series Win Turns Chaotic in Los Angeles Streets

The Los Angeles Dodgers went back-to-back, and LA went crazy. No, literally crazy! After that thrilling 5-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the World Series, thousands of fans poured into the streets. And things quickly turned chaotic.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What started as pure joy soon led to total madness. The crowds took over the intersections in Echo Park, Pacoima, and downtown L.A. They were waving the Dodgers flags, blasting music, and shooting off fireworks like it was already the New Year.

Some even climbed on the cars and set off pyrotechnics right in the middle of the crowd. The LAPD, which had already gone on a tactical alert earlier in the evening, moved in when the bottles and bigger industrial-sized fireworks started flying towards the officers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

TMZ reported that the LAPD then used tear gas and “less-lethal” rounds to get people to clear the streets.

Imago Imago

It got wild enough that even one self-driving car was vandalized. And a few officers were struck by debris, too. Businesses in Echo Park were tagged, and even the metro buses were damaged. Many streets needed to be shut immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Police then issued several dispersal orders after midnight and warned that anyone refusing would be arrested. Mayor Karen Bass updated on X, “Once again, we showed the world that LA is the city of champions. Celebrate safely and responsibly tonight, Dodgers fans. LAPD is on heightened alert… There will be no tolerance for anyone who tries to take advantage of this win.”

AD

Luckily, despite the chaos, police said there were no major injuries or arrests. The cleanup crew had spent the morning collecting the broken bottles, the scattered fireworks, and the debris of the busted car windows.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

This was not the first time a Los Angeles Dodgers fan had taken the celebrations too far. Last season, a 25-year-old nearly blew off his hand!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dodgers announce downtown parade to celebrate back-to-back World Series titles

Get ready, Los Angeles party number two is on the way. This is the Dodgers’ third win in six years and their second straight World Series title, and they are taking the celebrations to the street once again. The championship parade is all set for Monday at 11 a.m., when buses packed with players, coaches, and their families will go through downtown LA before heading to Dodger Stadium. There will be a ticketed celebration after at 12:15 p.m. Fans can expect all the usual celebration scenes full of confetti, cheers, and plenty of blue along the 45-minute route that starts at Temple Street and Broadway.

Imago October 28, 2025, Los Angeles, Ca, United States: Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider takes the ball from pitcher Shane Bieber (57) as catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) third baseman Ernie Clement (22) shortstop AndrÃ s GimÃ nez (0) second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa (7) and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) look on during sixth inning Game 4 World Series playoff MLB, Baseball Herren, USA baseball action against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. Canada News – October 28, 2025 – ZUMAc35_ 20251028_zaf_c35_126 Copyright: xFrankxGunnx

From there, the parade will move west on Temple, south of Grand Avenue, west on 7th Street, and north on Figueroa Street before finishing up at 5th Street. It’s important to note that police will start closing the streets at 7 a.m., so fans planning to line the sidewalks should arrive early. But here is the catch, according to the team’s officials, it won’t be possible to have both the parade and the stadium celebration because of traffic and timing.

The ticketed event at Dodger Stadium will feature all the live entertainment and full coverage for those who prefer to celebrate from Chavez Ravine. Food, drinks, and official championship merch will be available there, and the tickets go on sale Sunday at noon on the Dodgers website. Just a heads up, though stadium rules will still apply. Fans who can’t make it in person can catch the full parade live on KCBS Channel 2, KCAL Channel 9, or CBS News Los Angeles.