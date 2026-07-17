“Posey Sucks, Man”: Under-fire Giants President Faces Embarrassing Hot Mic Moment, Radio Channel Wipes Off Evidence

The transition from a San Francisco Giants legend to the president of baseball operations has come with a fair share of criticism for Buster Posey. From questionable roster construction that has kept the team below .500 to organizational decisions that drew heavy controversy, the spotlight has barely left the former icon. And just when he thought of attending an interview after eight weeks of absence from the media, another embarrassment followed. But this time, not through a fault of his own.

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Posey was on a call with KNBR’s Murph & Markus on Thursday to talk about the 2026 MLB Draft and the trade deadline. As he presented his thoughts on the same, the show hosts, Brian Murphy and Markus Boucher, were discussing his answers. Shortly after, an unnamed producer was testing the mic, asking someone to talk and mentioning, “Yeah, I hear ya, I gotcha. I gotcha 100%.”

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But right after confirming the microphone was working, the producer (unwillingly) dropped a bomb: “Posey sucks, man.”

The hosts didn’t address that, and it was never confirmed whether Murphy or Boucher even heard it. However, a caller connected with the hosts in the next segment. And he mentioned what had just happened.

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They didn’t make a big deal out of it.

“We’ll do an investigation behind the scenes,” Murphy noted.

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Boucher, however, tried to blame it on “some of that AI [explicit] going on these days.”

Being the flagship station for the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers, no wonder the YouTube broadcast of the show was later deleted, unlike the Mike Tyson hot mic moment when he was surprised to know that “Shohei’s a guy”!

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Buster Posey has become one of the faces of the Giants’ disappointing season in 2026. SF is sitting fourth in the NL West with a 41-55 record. They are 24th in the league with 395 runs. And their 4.46 ERA has also placed them at the bottom third of the league, while the team is struggling with a -64 run differential.

Although a team’s struggles shouldn’t fall on one person, most of the criticism has come in Posey’s direction.

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Posey has been under the spotlight throughout 2026

One of the biggest reasons for attracting the disapproval of fans and critics alike is the Giants’ roster decisions. According to Sportac, SF has a payroll of roughly $200 million. While that is much lower than big-market teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, many think it’s too big for the team to be inefficient.

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Notably, the Giants have over $80 million in AAV tied up among Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, and Matt Chapman.

Posey took a huge gamble by taking over $255 million of Devers’ remaining contract when he brought him to San Francisco from Boston last year. Instead of becoming the cornerstone of the franchise as expected, the 29-year-old is batting at .249, managing just 52 RBIs this season. And it has earned both the player and the man behind the decision strong criticism.

Adames signed a 7-year, $182 million contract in December 2024, right after Posey joined as the president. Even before he took over baseball operations, Posey was the driving force behind signing a 6-year, $151 million deal with Chapman in September of the same year. Currently, Adames is struggling with a .230 AVG while Chapman is at .235.

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Posey was also responsible for bringing in Tony Vitello to lead the team. A person with no prior record of managing a major league team or even playing in one, yet handpicked, has drawn significant backlash from the fans. And the way Buster Posey offered his blunt vote of confidence made it even worse for the fans.

In the same radio show, Buster Posey shared, “My frank evaluation is Tony and his staff are doing a really good job.”

Yet, even after a ‘good job,’ the team has less than 0.1% chance to make it to the postseason.