POTUS Donald Trump Makes Feelings Clear After Yankees Sign $6.8M Star

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has been keeping a close eye on the MLB general managers and their roster-building activities. It became clear on Monday as the POTUS expressed his opinion on Brian Cashman when asked about the Yankees-Washington Nationals trade before the deadline hit.

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“I’ve known Brian Cashman for a long time. He’s done a good job,” said Trump, per Aaron Rupar on X. “I think Randy Levine is great. He’s a great executive.”

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That comment landed in the middle of a genuinely urgent stretch for Cashman. With Aaron Judge sidelined since early June by a stress fracture in his rib, Giancarlo Stanton also out, and Cody Bellinger on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain since July 26, the Yankees entered deadline week needing offensive help immediately.

Cashman moved twice to address it. On Sunday, the Yankees acquired first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. from the Nationals, sending four pitchers, including two prospects, to Washington in return.

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“I’m so fortunate for this opportunity,” Garcia told MLB.com. “A lot of people know that I was born here in New York and that I spent a good chunk of my life here in New York. I was very happy to hear the news that I was going to come and join the Yankees.”

Cashman explained exactly how Garcia fit into his broader plan once the second move came together the next day.

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“One of our first areas of need was to try to upgrade the offense in any way, shape or form while waiting for important players to come back off the IL,” Cashman said. “Ramos crushes left-handed pitching, García crushes right-handed pitching. Aaron Boone has a better chance to match up than he did yesterday.”

That platoon plan is exactly what manager Aaron Boone has set up. Garcia will start at first base or DH against right-handed pitching, with Paul Goldschmidt taking those at-bats against lefties, and both splitting time with Ben Rice depending on the matchup.

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Garcia didn’t waste his first look in pinstripes. He debuted Monday against the Cardinals, going 2-for-4 with his first home run as a Yankee, a two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh that briefly put New York ahead 7-6. The bullpen couldn’t hold it, and the Yankees fell 13-7.

That debut lined up with the kind of season Garcia had been having before the trade. He arrived with a reputation as one of the best pure hitters available at the deadline, and the Yankees are counting on his bat to help offset what they’re missing with Judge sidelined. He’s under club control on a one-year, $6.8 million deal through 2027.

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That trade wasn’t the only move that shaped New York’s deadline.

New York Yankees acquire Heliot Ramos

The New York Yankees have been in the hunt for right-handed batters and outfield help, with Cody Bellinger suffering from a hamstring strain. Cashman ticked both boxes when he acquired veteran outfielder Heliot Ramos on Monday. In exchange, the Yankees sent two of their top five prospects, infielder Kaeden Kent and lefty Henry Lalane, to the San Francisco Giants.

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Following the trade, Ramos expressed his excitement for joining the Yankees, as they hold the top AL Wild Card spot.

“Who doesn’t love the Yankees? I’m very happy. I’m very proud,” Ramos said. “I can’t wait to hear from Judge and all those guys, the way they play, the way they are. It’s going to be fun, for sure.”

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The 26-year-old Puerto Rican is slashing .264/.304/.424 with a .728 OPS this season. He has hit 9 home runs in 74 games so far. Ramos is expected to join the Yankees on Tuesday and debut against the Cardinals. However, the series goes, President Trump will surely be keeping an eye on the Yankees now.

Cashman was straightforward about what the Yankees still didn’t get done. He acknowledged the team left catching and pitching unaddressed at the deadline, meaning further help will likely have to come from the injured list rather than another trade. Stanton may be the closest to returning, having taken live at-bats and jogged in the Yankee Stadium outfield on deadline day while testing his surgically repaired calf. Whether he, Judge, and Bellinger get back healthy before October will matter just as much as anything Cashman added on Monday, and it’s a stretch Trump will apparently be watching just as closely as everyone else in the Bronx.