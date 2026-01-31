Prayers Pour in as Beloved MLB Community Icon Drops Unfortunate News Amid Cancer Battle

As the MLB world starts getting excited for spring training, some tough news is coming out of Detroit. Remember Emily Waldon? She’s a well-known baseball reporter with Baseball America, covering the Tigers since 2015, and has also covered for The Athletic.

Well, Emily’s baseball journey hit an unexpected pause back in 2022 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She shared updates about her treatments along the way, but even then, she never stepped away from the game that made her a fan favorite. If you remember, despite undergoing chemotherapy, she was even published in Baseball America, where she broke down her top draft picks that year.

Now, though, her latest update has left fans heartbroken once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After several rounds of testing, I was notified earlier this week that my cancer has returned…,” Waldon shared the heartbreaking news via X.

According to her update on X back in September 2024, Emily had successfully beaten cancer and was cleared of any further complications. But just a year and a half later, she’s once again been pushed back into the fight. While battling this disease isn’t new territory for her, fans everywhere are hoping she pulls through yet again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, support, of course, is nothing new for Emily either. Back in 2022, the entire minor league baseball community rallied around her, and for good reason. Few people have been stronger advocates for minor league players than Waldon.

If you remember, one standout example is her 2019 article that exposed the harsh financial realities many minor leaguers faced as compared to MLB players, with some earning below the poverty line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

So, now, as she prepares for another battle, that same wave of support is pouring in once more. Waldon has shared that she’s still in the evaluation stage, with more details expected later, but she’s also made it clear she feels confident knowing she has an army of supporters behind her. And she’s not wrong, as the buzz across MLB says it all.

Prayers and support are pouring in for Emily Waldon

Just as Emily Waldon is set to take on cancer for one more time, fans are certain about her fighting instinct. “We love you, Emily! Never stop fighting!” One fan said. “Bless you, Em. I haven’t a doubt—you will again overcome,” added another.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, the last time Emily Waldon went through cancer treatment, it was about as tough as it gets. Reportedly, she endured six rounds of chemotherapy, two major surgeries, and 30 rounds of radiation. Still, she never stopped fighting. And the baseball world stepped up in a big way back then, too. Fans and colleagues rallied around her through the “Emily’s Fight” campaign, which even featured pink Pitching Ninja T-shirts to help raise money for her medical expenses.

Now, as she faces another challenge, there’s already talk of similar crowdfunding efforts. Emily has shared that friends have already started one on her behalf, and the support continues to grow. Fans are just hoping she keeps that same fighting spirit, and that we’ll see her back around the game again this MLB season. “God bless Emily. I’ve been battling for 14 years, on and off. I’ll be praying for you,” a message from one fighter to another.

“Praying for you!” One user added. “Wishing you the best in your fight, Emily,” prayers keep pouring in. There’s nothing more powerful than prayers. And if you notice, almost all the fans are confident that Waldon will come back. That stems from her previous stints. An insider who could make the Blue Jays announce a 50% pay increase for their minor-league players could just take on cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now that she is undergoing evaluations, we hope things improve.