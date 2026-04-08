Prayers Pour In as Miguel Rojas Announces Huge Personal Loss Amid Blue Jays Series

Miguel Rojas has been the glue for the Los Angeles Dodgers and has been a clubhouse leader ever since he came to the Dodgers organization. With a couple of injuries, we all knew that Rojas would be getting significant gametime to start the season. But on 7th April, the Dodgers scratched his name off the lineup, and there were many questions.

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Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Miguel Rojas was scratched from the lineup due to some family concerns. And on 8th April, Rojas confirmed that his dad had passed away.

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Rojas wrote, “With immense sorrow on behalf of the entire Rojas family, I must inform everyone… my father, Miguel Rojas, ‘Micky,’ that he passed away suddenly yesterday afternoon, April 7th… May God receive him in his glory and may he rest in peace.”

At first, the Dodgers had slotted Miguel Rojas in the lineup to fill in for Mookie Betts, who is on the 10-day IL due to a right oblique strain. This gave a chance for Hyeseong Kim to get into the team.

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As of Tuesday, Rojas was still in Toronto. But when he will return to the team is a question that only time will tell.

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This is a developing story……