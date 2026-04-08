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Prayers Pour In as Miguel Rojas Announces Huge Personal Loss Amid Blue Jays Series

Karthik Sri Hari KC

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Apr 8, 2026 | 10:41 AM EDT

HomeMLB

Prayers Pour In as Miguel Rojas Announces Huge Personal Loss Amid Blue Jays Series

Karthik Sri Hari KC

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 8, 2026 | 10:41 AM EDT

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Miguel Rojas has been the glue for the Los Angeles Dodgers and has been a clubhouse leader ever since he came to the Dodgers organization. With a couple of injuries, we all knew that Rojas would be getting significant gametime to start the season. But on 7th April, the Dodgers scratched his name off the lineup, and there were many questions.

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Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Miguel Rojas was scratched from the lineup due to some family concerns. And on 8th April, Rojas confirmed that his dad had passed away.

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Rojas wrote, “With immense sorrow on behalf of the entire Rojas family, I must inform everyone… my father, Miguel Rojas, ‘Micky,’ that he passed away suddenly yesterday afternoon, April 7th… May God receive him in his glory and may he rest in peace.”

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At first, the Dodgers had slotted Miguel Rojas in the lineup to fill in for Mookie Betts, who is on the 10-day IL due to a right oblique strain. This gave a chance for Hyeseong Kim to get into the team.

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As of Tuesday, Rojas was still in Toronto. But when he will return to the team is a question that only time will tell.

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This is a developing story……

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Karthik Sri Hari KC

1,464 Articles

Karthik Sri Hari KC is a baseball writer at EssentiallySports who reports from the MLB GameDay Desk. A former national-level baseball player, Karthik brings a player’s instincts combined with a journalist’s precision to his coverage of key moments across the league. Known as a stat specialist, he ranks among EssentiallySports’ top three MLB writers, delivering in-depth analysis that goes beyond numbers to highlight team and player strategies. Karthik’s athlete-informed perspective, shaped by years on the field, has earned him a place in the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program, our internal training initiative where writers develop their reporting and storytelling skills under industry experts. In addition to his writing, Karthik has experience creating educational content during internships, enhancing his research, writing, and communication skills.

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