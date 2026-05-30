Prayers Pour in as $7.7M Guardians Star Sidelined With Unfortunate Personal Update

The Cleveland Guardians are without their elite defense heading into a crucial weekend series against the Red Sox. They placed Steven Kwan on the bereavement list on Thursday, suddenly sidelining their best defender. Kwan’s absence comes right as his offensive numbers have cratered this season, adding another layer of difficulty to a frustrating month for the 28-year-old outfielder.

“The Guardians placed Steven Kwan on the bereavement/family medical emergency list,” the Guardians’ reporter Tim Stebbins posted on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleveland kept the exact details private, but the MLB bereavement list allows players to step away for 3 to 7 days. This gives Kwan the time he needs at home while letting the team call up a temporary replacement to keep their roster full.

The 28-year-old made his MLB debut back in 2022 with Cleveland, and he has been a key defensive piece for the team. He spent four seasons with the Guardians, proving himself to be an elite left fielder and earning the Rawlings Gold Glove Award on four consecutive years. But the latest update has all the fans worried.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwan’s reputation in the last four years helped him secure a one-year, $7.725 million extension for 2026. And the player has been shifted to center field this year. According to FanGraphs, Kwan has led the American League in most seasons. He was even one of the top defensive players in the major league in 2023 and 2025, with the highest DRS, DRV, and FRV. And while the franchise tried to maximize lineup flexibility, Kwan remained highly effective, adapting to his new position.

However, his offensive skills have taken a hit this year as his OPS dropped from .705 to .588 in 2026. Over 54 games this season, he is batting just .207 with 25 runs and a single home run across 193 at-bats. The struggles were bad enough that he was recently moved out of his usual leadoff spot. But his +3 OAA has overshadowed the gap in his hitting numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

To fill his roster spot, Cleveland selected Stuart Fairchild from Triple-A Columbus. He isn’t a direct replacement compared to Kwan’s elite glove. But Fairchild has played in all positions over 277 MLB games. And while the franchise prepares itself for the upcoming series, fans send their heartfelt prayers for the player and his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guardians diehards react to Kwan’s sudden absence

“Sending love and positive vibes towards Steven and the Kwan family 🙏🙏,” wrote one fan. And this has been the most common reaction all over the internet since the news hit earlier today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans are truly concerned since the actual reasons for his absence are not known. That’s why another fan added, “Hope everything is ok.” But even in his absence, some Guardians loyalists are not able to ignore his recent slump.

“Prayers up for Kwan. That being said. This is unfortunately no longer the same player. Lost at the plate. And provides zero power and run production. Going on for a very long time now. Guards need to move on soon,” read one comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the last four seasons, Kwan has had a .700 to .800 OPS. But during 2026, he slashed .207/.329/.259 over 54 games, taking his OPS to a concerning .588. These are the worst figures since his MLB debut. And he has had 25 runs and only one homer from 193 at-bats so far.

However, some fans are more compassionate than critical towards him, as one fan assumed, “Perhaps this has been what has been weighing heavily on Kwan’s mental health, leading to his struggles.”

Since we are not sure what exactly happened, many fans think that Steven Kwan might have had a tragedy at home. And it might have been a concurring issue. They are not just trying to support one of Cleveland’s most dependable defensive pieces. The underlying hope is a quick return and recovery of his offense.