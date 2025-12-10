Prayers Pour In for Freddie Freeman as New Health Setback Shatters Canada’s Big Ambitions

Team Canada entered this World Baseball Classic cycle feeling hopeful. Given a young core and a few steady veterans, the 2026 tournament looked like their chance to make a real run at it. Because up until now, while they participated, they never advanced past the first round of the WBC.

But on Tuesday, that hope took a major hit–and it’s because of Freddie Freeman.

Amidst all the winter meetings’ roar, a quiet update came from Canada’s baseball director, Greg Hamilton. He revealed that Freddie Freeman is dealing with “a little bit of a health issue” after the long wear and tear of the season.

Freeman, wishes to play and play badly, but his status right now is suddenly shaky. And for a team that leans on him every single WBC, that’s the kind of news that makes fans’ ears perk up and breath shallow.

But the reality is that Freeman has been going through a lot. The past two seasons were filled with him struggling with ankle trouble, rib pain, and even a slip and fall incident. Then came the wrist issue after getting hit by a pitch. Now, according to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, he’s having “some procedure done”.

What procedure? It’s still not clear!

Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers boss, thinks that it’s nothing major. But the mixed messaging from both is calming down no one. But it is understandable. The Dodgers know that the only thing standing between them and a three-peat is the health of the veteran core. Meanwhile, Canada knows that without Freeman, their entire lineup shifts.

There was a bit of uplifting news, though.

Josh and Bo Naylor are officially committed to Team Canada for the WBC. The brothers have not played together since their Cleveland days, so this is a big moment. A huge moment for the team. Josh will likely handle first base or DH, and Bo will most likely settle in behind the plate.

But even with them on board, the big question is whether Freeman will be healthy enough to join them. For now, though, no one knows. However, fans everywhere are sending their prayers and hoping this setback is nothing more than a hiccup for their biggest star.

Dodgers fans cry out for Freddie Freeman

A user said, “Get well soon, Freddie — Canada’s counting on you.” And honestly, it’s tough to counter that. See, Canada brings with it an underdog energy here. And even being underdogs, they had shocked everyone by upsetting Team USA in 2006. Then Freeman suited up for Canada in 2023, and while his stat line was not explosive, he made an impact– in four games, he hit. 200 with three runs scored, two RBIs, a walk, and just one strikeout. No home runs this time, but he delivered against Great Britain, driving in two and scoring three more. But then, a hamstring injury cut Freeman’s journey short.

“Freddie, PLEASE skip the WBC!” cried a fan on Twitter. But here is the thing–Freddie Freeman is someone who never gives up, and everyone watched as he prepped himself for hours before he stepped on the field in the 2024 postseason, all so he could contribute to the Dodgers. So it won’t be surprising if he pushes the limits and ends up playing. And part of that comes from who he is. Yes, he was born in California, but his roots are undoubtedly Canadian. His dad is from Windsor, Ontario, and his mom was from Peterborough, Ontario.

“Rest all Dodgers! We’re going for 3. They need the rest and therapy,” and the fans’ concern is understandable. Several of LA’s biggest stars will be tied to the WBC this time around. Shohei Ohtani and Will Smith have already confirmed they are in. So the scepticism about whether their stars, like Freeman, end up severely injured plays with fans’ minds. And they are no doubt going for a three-peat, right? They signed Edwin Diaz for $69 million for three years, so they can’t afford these mistakes.

One fan simply said. “Freddie.” Well, the broken heart emoji sums up what Dodgers fans feel about Freeman. Because he has had a tough few years with injuries, and also on the personal front, things were not easy. Last season, Freeman’s son suffered from an autoimmune disease and landed in the ER. Even then, he took leave only for a while and made a comeback to play. So, things have not been easy.

For now, fans can only hope that Freeman recovers from whatever issue he has been suffering from.