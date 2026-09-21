Prayers Pour In for MLB Broadcaster After He Opens Up on His Battle With Cancer

The Giants’ farewell celebration to mark the final year of the 40-season broadcasting career of Mike Krukow faces an unexpected shadow as one of baseball’s most iconic broadcasting partnerships faces an unexpected test.

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Duane Kuiper, who has been calling the Giants game for either television or radio since 1986, had to cancel his trip to broadcast the team’s series at Dodger Stadium this weekend. And just when the fans were wondering about the reasons, Kuiper shared an official announcement about getting diagnosed with throat cancer. “I was recently diagnosed with throat cancer and began treatment last week with my doctors at Stanford Medicine,” Kuiper said.

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No wonder the fans were left stunned by the update as prayers pour in for his quick recovery. The fans still love to hear the iconic “Got ’em!” from the 76-year-old.

“This cancer is unrelated to the one I experienced five years ago, and I’m optimistic that it will be successfully treated,” MLB insider Bob Nightengale shared Kuiper’s statement. “I’m looking forward to returning Tuesday and this weekend to celebrate my partner, Mike Krukow, and his remarkable career as he calls his final game before retirement. I’m incredibly grateful for the care I’m receiving and for the tremendous support from my family, the Giants organization, my broadcast partners, and so many others.”

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Kuiper will thus be absent from the Giants’ game against the Minnesota Twins on Monday and Wednesday at Oracle Park. “He’s a pro,” said Jon Miller, who filled in for Kuiper during the Dodgers series. “He’s ready to be there; he’s always prepared. I think the best thing about the four of us is that when we’re at the ballpark, there’s no place we’d rather be. You can’t say that in every city or every group of broadcasters.”

Kuiper’s Giants history spans four decades, beginning with a radio show during his playing career in 1982 and continuing as a full-time broadcaster after his 1985 retirement. Aside from a brief, single-season departure to call games for the expansion Colorado Rockies in 1993, his entire broadcasting tenure has been dedicated to San Francisco.

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In 1996, Kuiper partnered with former teammate Mike Krukow, forming what many consider baseball’s longest-tenured and most beloved broadcasting duo in MLB history. Fans still remember Kuiper calling Barry Bonds’ record-breaking 756th home run. That broke Hank Aaron’s all-time home run record in 2007.

Ask any Giants fan about how a game starts and ends. It is likely that they will start with “And that’s how this game gets started.” They will end with “And that’s the ballgame!” That’s what Kuiper means to the team.

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On the other hand, Krukow announced last month that he will retire at the end of the 2026 season. After 36 years broadcasting alongside Kuiper and 43 total years with the organization, he will receive a celebrated farewell on September 27. Kuiper has promised to return by then, and his 2021 recovery gives fans confidence he will.

In 2021, Kuiper was diagnosed with cancer and missed most of the season during chemotherapy, but returned by September. This diagnosis arrives weeks before Krukow’s retirement farewell, raising questions about Kuiper’s availability for the final broadcast. Mike Krukow’s farewell will remain incomplete without Duane Kuiper by his side.

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Prayers pour in from the fans, wishing Kuiper to get a quick recovery.

Prayers pour in for Duane Kuiper

The Giants’ fans cannot believe a booth without both Kuiper and Krokow. “Prayers on the way,” one fan said. “Prayers from this Dodgers fan,” another added. As a legendary play-by-play voice for the Giants since 1986, Kuiper has spent decades calling games against the arch-rival Dodgers. Hence, Dodgers fans have a few remarkable memories with Kuiper.

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“Enjoy it, have a cocktail, celebrate with some popcorn. Have a gummy, whatever! Just enjoy it.” Kuiper said from the Giants booth back in 2021 when the Dodgers dropped a rare game in their 106-win season. That was all harmless trolling, and Dodgers fans wishing to have the banter continue.

“Get well soon. Love Kruk & Kuip,” another user added. “Prompt and save recovery,” one more user reacted.

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The Giants’ broadcasting booth will never be the same without Kuiper and Krukow. “We are the Giants, we are San Francisco, and we are World Champions!” Krukow’s call of confidence alongside Kuiper during the Giants’ dominating run between 2010 and 2014 speaks to why the fans crave both of them in the booth.

“Go Kuiper!” one user added. Duane Kuiper will be back. There’s nothing that could be a better show than him offering a farewell send-off to Krukow.