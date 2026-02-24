MLB, Baseball Herren, USA New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians Aug 26, 2012 Cleveland, OH, USA New York Yankees broadcaster John Sterling in the press box during a game against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Cleveland Ohio UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxRichard-USAxTODAYxSportsx 6522060

MLB, Baseball Herren, USA New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians Aug 26, 2012 Cleveland, OH, USA New York Yankees broadcaster John Sterling in the press box during a game against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Cleveland Ohio UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxRichard-USAxTODAYxSportsx 6522060

The call still rings in the ears of Yankees fans: “Jorgie juiced one!” It’s a piece of history from John Sterling, when Jorge Posada hit his 275th homer. But now, the team’s iconic voice has revealed his own harrowing personal battle.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

John Sterling revealed that he suffered a heart attack in January.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everything is, I say, good.” Sterling continued, “At the beginning of January, I had a heart attack… The heart is fine.”

John Sterling suffered a heart attack in January 2026, revealing it on WFAN radio.

ADVERTISEMENT

While assuring his listeners that his heart is ok, he also revealed that his legs remained physically weakened afterward. The longtime Yankees voice said his legs lacked strength, delaying normal walking activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

John Sterling told Rickie Ricardo, “I’m very fortunate, and all things are good.”

The 87-year-old broadcaster said recovery would take time, requiring patience and steady rehabilitation. His four children, Abigail, Bradford, Derek, and Veronica, helped daily, handling responsibilities and providing constant emotional reassurance throughout the recovery period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sterling shared, “They have been sensational in taking care of me,” gratefully.

Watching the Winter Olympics events helped him stay connected while confined mostly to bed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, fans have flooded social media with prayers, calling him “a treasure,” deserving peaceful recovery. Their emotional messages showed his voice still mattered deeply across generations.

His Yankees career included calling 5,631 regular-season and postseason games. He famously called 5,060 consecutive games before illness ended the streak abruptly in July 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

His signature line, “It is high, it is far, it is gone!” echoed loudly everywhere. When Aaron Judge hit his 62nd homer on October 5, 2022, Sterling delivered history live.

Judge said, “John’s a big part of this family,” praising the unforgettable creative brilliance.

His creativity produced iconic calls like “All Rise! Here comes the Judge!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sterling shouted, “It’s an A-Bomb! From A-Rod!” during Rodriguez’s 500th homer milestone on August 4, 2007.

He also broadcast Nets, Islanders, and college games, earning multiple New York Emmy Awards honors. His broadcasting excellence earned him the New York State Broadcasting Hall of Fame. Now, fans pray he recovers, remembering thousands of unforgettable Yankees moments shared forever together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yankees fans pray for John Sterling after recent news of a heart attack

After the news broke, Yankees fans sent all their prayers to John Sterling. “Oh no! John Sterling is a legend in the broadcast booth! I pray he makes a full recovery!” This reaction reflects his consecutive Yankees broadcasts spanning three decades. Fans remember moments, such as Hideki Matsui’s 2009 World Series MVP homer calls. His creative Giancarlo Stanton announcement even used Italian phrases, showing unmatched storytelling and originality.

“I’ve been listening to your Yankees broadcasts for as long as I remember,” reflected another. Sterling called Nets, Islanders, and Braves games before joining Yankees broadcasts in 1989. His Yankees tenure included announcing eight World Series, including championships from 1996 through 2009. Sterling also hosted Yankeeography, earning 12 Emmy Awards for storytelling beyond live baseball broadcasts.

“Love you, John. Get well soon. Hope to see you on the radio once in a while!!! God bless!” His broadcasts covered every Derek Jeter hit and every Mariano Rivera save across historic Yankees decades. Sterling’s voice narrated five Yankees championships and seven American League pennants witnessed live by listeners.

“Surviving a heart attack at almost 90 years old is crazy. Thank God John’s still with us.” That gratitude reflects Sterling’s loyalty to New York, hosting YES Network’s Yankeeography television series. His Emmy wins included biographies preserving Yankees history through detailed storytelling and emotional narration. Sterling also earned the Whitney Radio Jimmy Cannon Award for broadcasting excellence. He received the Governor’s Award, honoring decades shaping sports broadcasting far beyond baseball itself.

“I love this guy, part of my childhood, hope he gets better,” captured the generations of listeners. John Sterling began Yankees radio work in 1989 and remained until retiring after 2024. His voice narrated postseason runs, including 1996, 1998, 1999, and 2000 championship victories live. Kids grew up hearing him describe Derek Jeter’s 3,000th hit at Yankee Stadium.

John Sterling’s voice will outlive scoreboards, echoing wherever New York Yankees memories travel digitally forever. Even algorithms will someday study John Sterling to understand baseball storytelling properly again and again.