Prayers & Speculations Pour in as Freddie Freeman Announces WBC Exit Under Mysterious Circumstances

With the WBC around the corner, fans are buzzing not just about offseason moves but also about how national teams are shaping up. One of the biggest draws was always expected to be Freddie Freeman. After representing the Dodgers in the 2025 World Series and beating the Blue Jays, many fans almost forgot about his Canadian roots.

That’s why there was so much excitement around the idea of seeing Freeman suit up for Team Canada and go head-to-head with Team USA. But unfortunately, that matchup may stay in the “what could’ve been” category.

Reportedly, Freeman has confirmed he won’t be playing for Team Canada in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. To make matters more complicated, the reasons he gave for sitting out have only fueled more confusion and speculation among fans rather than putting the questions to rest.

“Freddie Freeman is withdrawing from the WBC for personal reasons,” Talkin’ Baseball quoted insider Shi Davidi.

Well, if you’ve followed Freddie Freeman even a little closely, his decision to skip this year’s WBC isn’t all that surprising. He’s cited “personal reasons,” and while the specifics haven’t been spelled out, the context offers some clues.

For the unversed, Freeman dealt with an injury last March. Midway through the season, his family also went through a scary situation involving his son Max, who was battling immune system issues. With that in mind, it’s easy to understand why Freeman might want to spend as much quality time as possible with his family this offseason before gearing up for what’s likely to be another long, demanding MLB campaign with the Dodgers.

However, as Freeman has represented Team Canada in the last two WBCs, his absence is definitely a hit to their chances. Remember how Canada pulled off that memorable upset over Team USA back in 2006, but has never made it past the second round? Losing a star like Freeman only makes that climb tougher.

His most recent WBC appearance came in 2023, when he hit .200 with two RBIs. He also scored three runs, drew one walk, and didn’t leave the yard. Still, given how dominant he’s looked in the World Series, his presence alone could have been a big boost for Canada.

Now, with Freeman officially out, fans are left speculating about what those “personal reasons” might really be, and wondering what could have been if he had suited up one more time.

Fans are concerned for Freddie Freeman

What went wrong for Freeman? Prayers and speculation poured in across social media. “Hope his son’s OK,” one fan said. “Family first, always. Hope everything is OK in the Freeman household. We’ll miss seeing him rake in the WBC,” another added.

Freeman’s son has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves, sometimes leading to weakness and temporary paralysis. While he has been improving, Guillain-Barré can be serious. Most children eventually recover fully with time and therapy. So, if Freeman stepped away from the WBC for his son, fans are simply hoping he continues to do well.

However, beyond prayers, some fans are also floating various theories. “Dodgers cut him a secret check to withdraw,” one user remarked. “Goodbye, and this includes the Dodgers too, right?” another added.

Some fans speculate that Freddie Freeman stepped away from the WBC to stay fresh ahead of MLB Opening Day. That said, Freeman is a core asset for the Dodgers, and many Dodgers fans would surely prefer to see their reliable slugger avoid any risk during the WBC. As a result, a few believe his absence has less to do with health concerns and more with his commitment to the Dodgers.

“He’s a back-to-back champ. Rest up, my King. We need you for the three-peat,” one Dodgers fan wrote in response to the news of Freeman’s WBC absence.

Nonetheless, there is still uncertainty surrounding Freddie Freeman’s situation. Fans can only hope that his personal life is in good shape and that nothing serious is going on.