Pressure Builds on 25YO Dodgers Star After Kyle Tucker Speaks the Truth About Clubhouse

Spending $60 million AAV on a single player like Kyle Tucker doesn’t just buy talent for the Los Angeles Dodgers; it buys immense pressure for everyone in the clubhouse, especially when he says, “This group of guys… obviously very talented.”

The most pressure among this lot is on Andy Pages. Although the Dodgers won the ring, Pages’ bat went cold during their postseason run, raising the big question of what to expect from him this season.

In his recent video, Jim Riley noted, “Which version of Andy Pages shows up… I could identify maybe a couple of guys who feel like they need to really grind it out… I think Andy Pages would be at the top of that list.”

Andy Pages delivered a breakout 2025 regular season for the Dodgers lineup.

He hit .272 with 27 home runs and 86 RBIs across 156 games played. His 158 hits and .774 OPS showed consistency and real offensive growth. He improved his power to .189 isolated slugging while lowering strikeouts to 21.6 percent. His defense added 11 Outs Above Average, ranking seventh among major outfielders that year.

But October exposed painful struggles that erased the confidence built during the dominant regular season run.

Andy Pages finished the postseason with just .078 and .067 during the World Series nightmare stretch. He managed only four hits in 51 postseason at-bats, alarming Dodgers supporters.

Manager Dave Roberts benched him during the World Series Games 3 and 4. Still, his Game 7 catch preserved hopes, forcing extra innings against Toronto’s pressure.

Those struggles triggered heavy criticism. Fans questioned his reliability after his postseason average fell below .100. Trade speculation with the Guardians emerged as fans demanded better production from the everyday starting center fielder position.

Yet, the Dodgers’ newest signing, Kyle Tucker, has called the roster phenomenal, highlighting that the team is filled with exceptional talent. That praise increased expectations because struggling players like Pages risk losing roles within a loaded lineup.

At 25, Pages remains one of the youngest starters with proven ability.

ZiPS projects .258 average, 25 homers, and 114 run creation strength improvement this season. Steamer predicts .255 average with 21 homers and 109 offensive production rating. THE BAT forecasts a .253 average, 24 homers, supporting continued lineup confidence.

Falling short of these projections could reduce his starts, especially with the talent the Dodgers have on the team for 2026.

LA could shift Tommy Edman to center once he fully recovers from the injury. That adjustment allows Hye Seong Kim to handle second base responsibilities and become a regular on the team.

Pages must deliver offensively if he wants to stay on the team and get regular game time, especially with the Dodgers chasing a 3-peat.

Andy Pages is not the only one under pressure in the Dodgers’ setup

Tanner Scott entered 2025 carrying expectations after signing a four-year, $72 million deal.

He finished with a 4.74 ERA and 10 blown saves across 61 appearances. He also missed nearly one month after elbow inflammation placed him on the injured list. Scott later underwent an abscess procedure, forcing removal from the National League Division roster.

The Dodgers also signed Edwin Díaz after his 1.63 ERA and 28 saves season, increasing bullpen competition.

That pressure now shifts toward Mookie Betts, whose numbers tell a complicated story.

Mookie Betts hit .258 with 20 home runs and 82 RBIs across 150 games. That marked his lowest season average despite producing a clutch walk-off win. He lost nearly 18 pounds during illness, dropping to 157 pounds before Opening Day.

Yet, he delivered moments like the March 28 walk-off homer against the Detroit Tigers. But postseason struggles followed, hitting .229 across October games when every at-bat mattered deeply.

Meanwhile, another pitcher quietly battled uncertainty and fading organizational trust.

Ben Casparius impressed early with a 2.16 ERA during his first extended major stretch. His early outings included scoreless multi-inning appearances that stabilized shaky late-game situations.

However, his ERA later climbed above 4.00, reflecting declining command and reduced effectiveness. That sharp increase erased the confidence he built during his promising debut stretch.

With limited bullpen spots, every inning now feels like a test he cannot fail.

The Dodgers bullpen now features Díaz, whose 98 strikeouts set standards. Scott must rebound after posting a 6.92 ERA during second-half struggles. Casparius must rediscover early form or risk losing chances in crucial late innings. And Betts must prove that shortstop demands never permanently reduced his offensive consistency and presence.

For fans watching closely, every pitch and swing now carries consequences beyond numbers.