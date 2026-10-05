“Proud of Being an American”: Dodgers’ $5.5M Star Makes Feelings Clear After Getting His New Nationality

For Miguel Rojas, the final chapter of his baseball career is turning into something far bigger than a farewell to the game. As the Los Angeles Dodgers veteran prepares to hang up his cleats after the postseason, the Venezuelan-born star has already secured another milestone. One that has nothing to do with a baseball diamond.

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Rojas arrived in MLB in 2014 as a Venezuelan recruit. He is now set to retire not only as a longtime major leaguer but also as an American citizen.

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Amid the Dodgers’ NLDS campaign, the 37-year-old had a naturalization appointment scheduled. And despite the postseason chaos surrounding him, Rojas had one more test to pass.

He walked out after completing it and couldn’t contain his joy as he celebrated becoming a U.S. citizen.

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“I am proud of being working here for over 20 years now… I wanted to do it for my family, for my kids, and for their future. So, I am really proud of being an American,” Dodgers Nation quoted Rojas.

Rojas’ announcement also ends a few speculations.

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He left for his Miami home just before the Dodgers’ NLDS Game 1. That had left the fans guessing. But because the Los Angeles Dodgers secured a first-round postseason bye, Rojas was able to take a quick cross-country flight during the team’s five-day break without missing any game action.

Rojas initially applied for naturalization and scheduled his appointment for January. It was during the baseball offseason, ensuring it wouldn’t interfere with his commitments to the Dodgers. However, following a Department of Homeland Security memo holding applications from high-risk nations, his naturalization process was abruptly paused.

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For the Dodgers’ $5.5 million star, achieving dual Venezuelan and American citizenship is deeply rooted in his family and his life after baseball.

“I’m really excited about this opportunity and this part of my life, where I become a United States citizen,” Rojas added.

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“Both of my kids were born in Miami and grew up in the United States. And obviously, my ties with Venezuela will always be where I’m coming from, and I will never forget that. But this is a great opportunity for me, especially after my [playing] career. And I’m looking forward to continuing my career after baseball here in the United States.”

Rojas may still be connected with the Dodgers even after his retirement.

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He has already arranged to transition into a player development and front-office role with the Dodgers. Alongside this, a long-term aspirations of becoming an MLB coach or manager.

Having U.S. citizenship eliminates the need for complex, temporary professional visas. It gives him permanent authorization to work as an MLB executive, coach, or broadcaster.

Rojas is currently hitting .267. And now that he is a US citizen, winning another ring as a proud supporter of the Stars and Stripes will be a milestone. Alongside this, the Dodgers achieving a three-peat will be a dream start to Miguel Rojas’ US citizenship.