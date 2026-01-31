Puerto Rico Forces Francisco Lindor, Carlos Correa & Others to Bid Goodbye to WBC Dream Amid USA Tensions: Report

The intentions of Team Puerto Rico were very clear coming into the WBC, which can be seen by their additions of players like Nolan Arenado. The intention was to go out and win the WBC, but it looks like that dream of theirs will remain a dream due to political tensions.

It was reported by Insider Hector Gomez that the team is considering pulling out of the upcoming WBC after a denial to give medical insurance to their players.

“BREAKING: Puerto Rico is considering pulling out its national team from the World Baseball Classic,” wrote Gomez. “Due to the denial of medical insurance coverage for several of its players, including Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa.”

Puerto Rico’s WBC plans cracked when Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa withdrew days apart. Lindor had an October elbow debridement, while Correa risked losing his 31 million salary uninsured. Puerto Rico already lost Edwin Diaz in the 2023 WBC after a knee injury celebration there.

Those exits force roster reshuffling despite Puerto Rico finishing as the WBC runner-up twice previously.

Venezuela faces a similar loss as Jose Altuve withdrew after an offseason right foot procedure. Altuve missed over eight weeks in 2023 after fracturing thumb during WBC play there. MLB mandates insurance for all 40-man players, protecting contracts from March 5 to 17.

Without coverage, teams risk salaries exceeding 30 million and seasons disrupted by injuries thereafter.

Team Puerto Rico entered chasing trophies, but insurance paperwork now dictates Nolan Arenado’s championship timeline. Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa highlight how contracts, not talent, increasingly control international baseball futures. If this trend holds, the World Baseball Classic risks becoming negotiations first, competition second.