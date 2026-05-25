“Punched in the Mouth”– Giants Manager Turns Emotional as Team Hits Concerning Low With Latest Struggles

“It’s on me.” This is what San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello had to say after the loss to the Diamondbacks. The team has had a rough season until now, and Tony Vitello has taken most of the blame for the slump. But now he is sending an emotional message to the players to fight through it.

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In a recent presser, Tony Vitello became emotional talking about how the season has gone under his leadership.

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“At this point, we’ve been punched in the mouth, the gut, and other body parts. Knowing how to handle it and get through it as a group is valuable,” admitted Vitello, talking about the struggles the Giants are going through.

Memorial Day usually serves as MLB’s first major reality check, and it is not looking good for the San Francisco Giants.

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Through 53 games, the Giants sit at 22-31 with the National League’s second-worst record and a projected -140 run differential. And almost everything surrounding San Francisco has drawn criticism. And despite occasional flashes of improvement over the last couple of weeks, the Giants are still searching for stability.

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But manager Tony Vitello is not losing hope and continues to look at the positives, navigating through his first season. After Sunday’s 8-5 win over the White Sox, Vitello admitted that the season has not gone as he envisioned it would, and multiple teams have knocked the team down.

Like the series against the Diamondbacks, where the Giants got swept after the pitchers let down the team, allowing 23 runs over the 3 games.

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But Vitello thinks that these painful moments will help the clubhouse to come together and get stronger in the coming games. And with how the season has gone, this is probably the best way to look at things for the staff.

Over the last 2 weeks, the Giants have actually shown small signs that things could be improving. The Giants won the series against the Pirates, Athletics, and White Sox and also managed to split the 4-game series with division rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

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Even during the Arizona series, where the pitching couldn’t handle the pressure, the offense did a good job. The Giants managed to score 8 runs and lost 2 games by a close margin.

But the Giants still have not recorded a single series sweep or four-game winning streak this season.

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That explains why San Francisco still faces a massive uphill battle despite the team starting to win games. The Giants currently rank 29 in runs scored with just 195 until now and have a team OPS of just .682.

ESPN researcher Paul Hembekides even reported their walk rate has become MLB’s worst since 1879, with just 113 walks. For context, the 29 rank is the Rockies, and even they have 155 walks.

And while Tony Vitello is out here taking blame after most of the losses, the pitching has an ERA of 4.22, with the bullpen blowing 6 saves already. Injuries haven’t done the Giants any favors either.

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Injuries to Logan Webb, Jung Hoo Lee, and Heliot Ramos added more pressure on the team, and it looks like the team is not able to fully sustain it. Stars like Willy Adames, Matt Chapman, and Rafael Devers have also struggled to come through for the team.

Rafael Devers, who was supposed to be a homer-hitting machine for the Giants, has just 7 homers. And although he has an average of .245, his OPS of .699 hasn’t helped the team. Matt Chapman, the supposed franchise cornerstone, has an average of .240 with 1 homer and an OPS of .648, and hasn’t done anything this season to justify the “cornerstone” role in the team.

And with the team playing like this, Vitello really has no choice but to keep searching for positives because most of the things around him seem to be going against the team.

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And if things keep going like this, Tony Vitello might have to find a new job by the end of the season.

What are the changes the Giants’ manager can make to save his job?

The San Francisco Giants are showing signs of getting better over the past few games, winning 6 of the last 10. But with a 22-31 record, the Giants remain buried in the NL standings.

What started as a season filled with postseason hopes is slowly becoming another frustrating summer. And that is why the pressure around rookie MLB manager Tony Vitello is going up slowly.

And if Vitello wants to keep the job and reduce the pressure on himself and the team, he will have to make some changes in the team. The first one is Jung Hoo Lee.

One major problem for the Giants is that Jung Hoo Lee has been their leadoff hitter but hasn’t been able to justify his spot. Lee has a decent average of .268 with 3 homers, but his OPS is a big problem. He has an OPS of .696, which is okay, but for a leadoff hitter, it is nowhere near enough when the league average is .760.

But during Sunday’s victory against the Athletics, Lee batted 9 and the Giants managed to get 12 hits. That lineup adjustment made a big difference as the team was able to get runners in scoring position and score 10 runs.

But lineup decisions are not the only issues around Vitello and the Giants’ clubhouse.

Vitello’s unusual moments during interviews have become a major talking point after losses instead of the performance on the field. After defeats, Vitello had awkward moments where he compared the teams struggles to Kanye and Tiger Woods. This became a major talking point as both those figures were in controversial positions.

That kind of attention creates unnecessary pressure around players, while fans will start to demand more from the manager, too.

And beyond media distractions, San Francisco’s offensive approach has quietly become another major concern.

The Giants currently rank near the bottom half of the table in many offensive stats, and that has put the whole team in a bad spot. Although the team has a good contact rate, they have been producing weak groundballs, which are turning into quick outs.

Like their extra-inning loss against the Phillies. The Giants stranded 15 runners on base, so the 13 hits they had didn’t make much impact.

So, if Tony Vitello is able to make these changes on the team and himself, he might be able to salvage the season for the Giants and himself.