Punches Thrown at Dodger Stadium as Fans Engage in Ugly Brawl

A wild fight broke out between several women at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. A fan wearing a Freddie Freeman jersey led the charge. Viral videos captured the brawl during the second game of the Giants series. San Francisco secured the series with back-to-back dominating victories over the World Series champions. But the final score didn’t matter. The fight completely stole the show. The woman in the Freeman jersey just kept throwing punches at rival fans in the lower deck.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It is not clear what started the fight, but the viral clip shows that at least three women swinging. None of the women was identified, but the one wearing a black Freddie Freeman jersey was a handful. While the bystanders were trying to pacify the chaos, she just wouldn’t calm down. A few others had to physically hold her.

ADVERTISEMENT

People were tugging at her T-shirt from behind to stop her from jumping toward the lower-deck fans again. But it became much worse once the security arrived. A woman was heard saying, “Take her out. Take her out.” They were already unhappy with their favorite team losing to their biggest rivals. An unnecessary chaos is not something they wanted.

Instead of calming down, the woman escalated the situation by throwing up what looked like gang signs. Los Angeles is known for gang culture, and Chavez Ravine isn’t any different. This triggered a bigger chaos as the other visitors loudly expressed their irritation. Some slurs were also heard. She was also engaged in a verbal dispute with another violent fan wearing a blue Dodgers jersey from the same deck.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Risas & Laughs (@mainstream.latinos) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The brawl finally ended after the security personnel took them away. And the people around them finally rejoiced, knowing they would be able to enjoy the game. The Dodgers finally lost 6-2, offering little entertainment for them. But scenes like these aren’t unfamiliar for high-profile matchups.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another Dodgers-Giants fan clash revives memories of past violence

Big fights happen in every sport when historic rivals play. You see it in the NHL with the Bruins and Canadiens. The NBA had the famous Pistons-Pacers brawl. College football always gets nasty between Ohio State and Michigan. Baseball is the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

We saw an Angels fan stomping on a Yankees supporter back in April. Within a week of that violent event, we saw some Los Angeles fans engaged with a few Giants diehards outside the stadium during the Dodgers’ road series to San Francisco.

There was even a fight among the Padres fans over merchandise. But none of these compares to what we have experienced in March 2011.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giants fan Bryan Stow was brutally beaten by two individuals in the Dodgers stadium parking lot. It was so severe that Stow suffered brain damage, and his family sued the Dodgers.

The jury decided on a penalty amount close to $18 million, and the franchise couldn’t even properly pay him due to the financial turmoil it was going through. About $13 million was paid by 2014, but that wasn’t the worst part.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the latest updates from 2023, Stow has been struggling even after 12 years. The rivalry between the Dodgers and the Giants has been there since the 1800s, back when both teams were based in New York. But Bryan Stow’s incident has been the most gruesome experience for both the franchises.

Although Tuesday’s brawl was nowhere near this, showing gang signs shouldn’t be taken lightly either. Fans expect both teams and the MLB authority to take more serious steps to avoid such incidents in the future.