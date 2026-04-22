Punches Thrown at Mets Stadium as New York-Twins Fans Engage in Wild Brawl

The New York Mets‘ 12-game losing streak finally boiled over from the field into the stands Tuesday night. As the Mets blew their early lead against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, fans opted for a violent alternative to vent out their frustrations.

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Citi Field attendees engaged in a wild brawl during the Mets-Twins face-off in New York on Tuesday. According to the New York Post, the NYPD had to step in to break up the chaos. A video shared on X by NY Post Sports showed a fan being held in a chokehold while several law enforcement officials work to drag him away from the stands.

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“A wild brawl took place at Citi Field Tuesday as the Mets’ losing streak ballooned to 12 games after a brutal 5-3 loss to the Twins,” read the caption on the video.

The arrested fan was wearing a jersey of former Twins star Luis Arraez. He had reportedly grabbed a woman from the row in front of him. His act prompted the surrounding Mets fans to grab him and throw some punches. This quickly turned it into a massive Mets vs Twins fans brawl. In the video, a fan in a black hoodie can be seen putting the man in a chokehold from behind while trying to pull him away.

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Police quickly flooded that particular section and arrested the Twins fan. As the NYPD took him away, surrounding Mets fans got in a few hits.

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Ballparks in New York have been heated as the franchises navigate through a difficult phase. During the Yankees’ 4-11 defeat against the Los Angeles Angels in Yankee Stadium, things turned ugly and violent as a fight broke out between fans. Last Thursday, a heated conversation quickly escalated as a fan in red shoved and stomped on another fan donning an Aaron Judge jersey. Ultimately, other nearby fans put an end to the fight.

While the fans at Citi Field battled it out on the stands, the Twins came from behind to take the game away at 5-3. The Mets had a chance to end their losing streak as they were leading 3-0 till the fifth. But starter Nolan McLean surrendered a two-run homer to the Twins’ leadoff hitter, Byron Buxton, in the top of the sixth. The Twins followed it with a single in the next inning to tie the score.

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The Mets and the Twins were tied at 3-3 at the end of the eighth. Closer Devin Williams was brought in to keep the score even, but he completely fell apart. Williams failed to record a single out, allowing the Twins to take the lead.

Fans boo Devin Williams after the Mets’ latest loss

The New York Mets have now recorded the highest consecutive losses since 2002. On Tuesday, their offense woke up exactly once when Francisco Lindor delivered a three-run homer in the third. Yet ultimately, it was closer Devin Williams who bore the brunt of the fans’ anger after he surrendered the winning runs to the Twins.

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According to the NY Post, boos followed Williams as he walked to the Mets dugout following his latest outing.

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Pitching in the ninth, Williams could not get a single out on Tuesday. He entered a tied game and continued to struggle with his command, issuing three walks. He threw four pitches and walked Josh Bell, followed by Ryan Jeffers. Clemens hit a sacrifice bunt that loaded the bases as the Mets failed to get a force out.

Then it was followed by Luke Keaschall’s single off Williams, who then walked Matt Wallner to cement the Twins’ victory.

The Mets pulled Williams for Austin Warren. Warren ended the inning after he recorded three strikeouts, but the damage was already done.

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Following his outing, Williams told the NY Post, “I felt a little out of sync mechanically. Couldn’t really land my changeup for strikes, so it was tough to try and just beat guys with just the fastball.”

The closer only managed to throw nine strikes out of his 21 pitches on Tuesday, while striking out none. Williams ERA has spiked to 9.95 in eight games after he took the loss.