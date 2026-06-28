Punches Thrown, Benches Cleared in Baseball Game as Wild Brawl Breaks Out, Players Await Punishment

What was supposed to be a quiet game on Friday night at Cheney Stadium turned into anything but that, as the Round Rock Express’ 9-7 win over the Tacoma Rainiers was overshadowed by tempers flaring after consecutive hit-by-pitches. And if the history of the minor leagues’ handling of such incidents is anything to go by, disciplinary action could soon follow.

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With the Express leading in the ninth inning of the game, Tacoma’s Patrick Wisdom was at the plate facing Emiliano Teodo. On a 2-2 pitch, Teodo’s 101 mph sinker sliced through the air, striking Wisdom on his side. But before the third baseman could even reach first base, the benches cleared as players and coaches from both dugouts rushed out.

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The situation briefly cooled as the umpires intervened, but it sparked right back up, causing more chaos as players engaged in physical altercations, pushing and punching each other. However, Wisdom himself remained mostly out of it, as seen in the video posted by Jomboy Media on X.

The outburst had been brewing since the eighth inning during Wisdom’s previous at-bat. With Round Rock leading 9-4, Luis Curvelo was on the mound. His 93-mph throw went inside and hit Wisdom. The broadcast camera caught the frustrated Tacoma third baseman making a few remarks while walking to the base. When he was hit by another pitch in the following inning, Tacoma players erupted in his support.

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The home plate umpire, Jared Duerson, ejected Rainiers coach Jacob Nottingham and Round Rock center fielder Gilberto Celestino. Neither MLB nor Minor League Baseball has yet to announce any suspensions stemming from the brawl.

But if history is anything to go by, such actions have previously resulted in disciplinary action. Back in May in Dayton, Ohio, tensions boiled over in the bottom of the ninth inning between the High-A Dayton Dragons and the Lake County Captains. As a result, four players were ejected following a fiery bench-clearing incident that stemmed from a controversial call on what appeared to be a hit-by-pitch.

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With nobody out, Lake County pitcher Donovan Zsak delivered a full-count pitch that appeared to strike Dragons hitter Esmith Pineda on the elbow. Pineda immediately grabbed his elbow guard and appeared to be in pain, but home plate umpire Eli Cox ruled the pitch a foul ball, signaling for the Reds player to remain in the batter’s box after determining the ball had apparently glanced off the knob of the bat.

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Coming back to the current game, play resumed after both teams went back to their respective dugouts. Wisdom’s hit-by-pitch loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth. With the winning run at the plate, Connor Joe grounded out to third, eliminating Tacoma’s chance to record a walk-off victory.

Bench-clearing incidents appeared to be a common theme on Friday night. Tensions flared in MLB as well when the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees came at each other. The Red Sox’s first baseman Willson Contreras sparked the outburst.

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Benches cleared during the Yankees-Red Sox game

The Boston Red Sox clearly have the upper hand over the New York Yankees in the four-game set, as they are leading 3-0. During their second straight win on Friday, Willson Contreras had a heated exchange with the Yankees’ pitcher, Will Warren, that ultimately resulted in the bullpens and dugouts being cleared.

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During the Red Sox’s 6-1 win, Warren threw a few inside pitches, which Contreras did not like. In the fifth inning, Contreras appeared to have a problem with a 92-mph sinker Warren pitched. The ball went high and inside. On the next pitch, the Red Sox first baseman inched closer to the plate and stood with his arms raised in front of his chest. It appeared he was almost challenging Warren to throw another inside pitch.

On his sixth pitch, Warren threw another inside pitch to Contreras, allowing a walk. As Contreras walked to first while angrily throwing his gear, he had a heated exchange with Warren on the base paths. He continued shouting from first base, eventually prompting base umpire Clint Vondrak and Paul Goldschmidt to intervene.

It caused the other players to leave the dugout and rush onto the field. However, it did not escalate much as everyone went back to their respective dugouts after trading a few remarks. The Red Sox interim manager, Chad Tracy, dismissed the incident while reportedly comparing it to a “picnic.” The Red Sox will again face the Yankees on Sunday.