Punishment Announced for Pete Crow Armstrong After NSFW Exchange With Female Fan, Prompts Apology

Pete Crow Armstrong has found himself in a pickle. During the Chicago Cubs’ 9-8 loss on Sunday against the White Sox, the Cubs’ centerfielder exchanged a few choice words with a female fan. Now, he must bear the consequences as the MLB has taken punitive measures.

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The video from Rate Field shows PCA using some vulgar words towards a female fan inside the chain link after she heckled him. The video of the heated exchange quickly went viral online. Following the incident, ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reported that the MLB has fined Crow Armstrong for the interaction. Though ESPN reported the fine amount was undisclosed, some outlets claimed that he was fined $5000.

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Fines and suspensions are part of the standard practice that MLB follows when in-uniform personnel get involved in negative interactions with fans. The MLB fined and suspended Tommy Pham, then with the Pittsburgh Pirates, for one game in April 2025. Pham had made an obscene gesture towards a Los Angeles Angels fan who touched him while fielding a ball.

The league also suspended Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran for two games in 2024 for using a homophobic slur toward a fan. Because Crow-Armstrong used standard vulgarity rather than a slur, MLB likely decided a fine was enough.

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The incident happened during the top of the fifth, when PCA made a leaping attempt to field a ball near the wall. The outfielder missed narrowly, resulting in a two-run double from Miguel Vargas.

PCA was on the warning track facing the crowd when the female fan took a jab at him, saying, “You su-k!” In the heat of the moment, Crow Armstrong chose the wrong words to respond.

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“You su-k my f—ing d—k, b—ch!” said PCA to the fan before walking away.

Against the White Sox on Sunday, PCA stole the base once but went hitless in his three at-bats. In 200 plate appearances, he is batting .227, driving 20 RBIs with 12 extra-base hits, including five homers. His .670 OPS has dropped .098 points from last season’s .847 OPS.

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After the game, PCA reflected on the incident. He remarked, “She decided to start talking shit, and I felt the need to say it back.”

The MLB did not have to carry out an extensive investigation, as the 24-year-old admitted to his actions and followed it up with an apology.

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Pete Crow-Armstrong issues an apology to the female fan

PCA’s NSFW reply drew him plenty of backlash online. As the incident went viral, the Cubs star apologized for his “choice of words.”

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“I’m just bummed out about the word choice and that a bunch of little kids will find their way to social media and see that as well,” he said, according to Rogers. “Again, poor word choice.”

The fan involved revealed to the Chicago Sun-Times that she was celebrating her engagement at Rate Field and had pre-planned to heckle PCA. During the fifth inning, she found her opportunity as the outfielder was standing just a few feet away from the chain link.

“Our goal the entire time we planned this was we knew PCA was in center field, and we’re like, we’re going to heckle him at some point,” the woman reportedly revealed. “Right when he was up at the fence, we’re like, ‘This is our prime opportunity, OK?’ “So we just got booing him. I said he sucked, and then he said words that I don’t want to repeat, you shouldn’t say to a woman. And then both my brothers were up there against the fence, too.’’

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On Monday, PCA expressed his regret for how he reacted.

He told the reporters, “I just regret my choice of words the most, and who that affects in my life directly and indirectly. I don’t think that any of the women in my life would ever think that I would use those kinda of words regularly, especially referring to them.”

Crow Armstrong further added, “It’s just about being a little more respectful and killing someone with kindness instead of matching their level of intent.”

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Currently under a six-year, $115 extension, Pete Crow Armstrong and the Cubs will face the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday for the series finale, aiming to avoid a sweep.