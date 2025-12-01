Rafael Devers Derails Giants’ ‘Second Yoshinobu Yamamoto’ Strategy as Buster Restricted in Trade Season

Some deals can’t be called a success until the team wins something, with the players playing a big part in it. And one such deal was the signing of Rafael Devers with the San Francisco Giants. The Giants did a great signing in the form of Rafael Devers, but could not make the most of it and failed to make the postseason.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When this offseason started, all the talk was about the Giants improving the team and adding Tatsuya Imai to the rotation. But that doesn’t seem to be the case. A recent piece by The Athletic said that the Giants won’t be making the required offer to sign Imai. And after this news broke, the fans were not happy.

“What’s the point of trading for Rafael Devers if you’re not going to spend the necessary money to surround him with talent?” said reporter Matthew Knauer. “The tolerance of mediocrity in this organization is flat-out embarrassing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The San Francisco Giants acquired Rafael Devers from Boston, covering his contract through 2033. The deal cost the Giants over $250 million, adding a substantial financial commitment. Devers contributed 15 home runs and 58 RBIs in 2025, ranking third in MLB. Despite this, San Francisco failed to reach the postseason after adding their new slugger to the lineup.

Entering the offseason, Giants fans were hopeful as Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai was linked to the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imai, 27, is projected to command a contract similar to Dylan Cease, around $150–210 million. Sources report the Giants are focusing on modestly priced pitchers rather than high-priced international free agents. The previous spending on Devers, combined with other commitments, limits their ability to make nine-figure deals.

Financial constraints stem from deferred payments to Blake Snell and managerial contracts affecting operational cash flow. The team also carries obligations from previous acquisitions, like Willy Adames and Matt Chapman. Giants sources suggest these commitments reduce the flexibility to sign Imai during his posting window.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Until these financial factors are resolved, San Francisco’s pursuit of Imai appears unlikely despite his desire to compete against the Dodgers.

Devers delivers power, yet the San Francisco Giants’ payroll strategy leaves fans wondering who truly benefits financially. Imai’s potential remains just a rumor, while San Francisco cautiously counts dollars over competitive urgency. If winning drives headlines, the Giants might consider whether caution, not talent, has become their real star.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Giants might have found a cheaper alternative for Tatsuya Imai

The San Francisco Giants brass have apparently decided that you don’t need to break the bank to fix a rotation. Why chase the Japanese flamethrower when there are bargains lurking just a pitch away? In a league where wallets often outrun brains, the Giants seem to be embracing fiscal restraint, proving you can compete without paying top-dollar for hype.

The Giants are targeting moderately priced pitchers like Zac Gallen, Ranger Suarez, and Merrill Kelly. Gallen posted a 13-15 record with a 4.83 ERA in 2025, showing durability for a full season. Suarez recorded a 12-8 record and 3.20 ERA, providing reliable innings against division rivals. Kelly, entering his age-37 season, could offer two years of experience with a manageable contract cost.

Adding these pitchers would stabilize San Francisco’s rotation without exceeding payroll projections near $158 million. Gallen and Suarez could handle 180-200 innings, reducing stress on the bullpen for playoff pushes. Kelly’s veteran presence might help younger pitchers navigate high-pressure postseason moments effectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

The combined contracts, under nine figures, maintain financial flexibility for other offseason acquisitions.

By targeting Gallen, Suarez, and Kelly, the Giants show that strategy outweighs chasing Imai’s hype. Fans might miss the flash of a Japanese ace but gain stability without overspending on payroll. San Francisco proves again that winning smart can feel just as thrilling as spending recklessly in free agency.