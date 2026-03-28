Rafael Devers’ 1B Stint Delayed Further as Giants Manager Details Key Roadblocks

Remember when Rafael Devers said that he would play any position the Giants told him to play. Well, he has no choice but to do it now. Because they moved him from the 1st base position to DH, there is an underlying reason for that shift.

Giants Manager Tony Vitello said, “Just making sure that we’re setting him up for success down the road. I’m not a big fan of the ole two steps forward, one step back,” talking about how Devers has an injury and is not being rushed back.

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Rafael Devers was traded from the Boston Red Sox to the San Francisco Giants in June 2025 after several strong seasons and a huge contract worth $313.5 million. We all know that Boston asking him to move off third base created tension, if they were hoping he’d agree quietly.

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But Devers publicly declined to move to first base after Triston Casas injured himself, causing a major rift. That refusal pushed Red Sox leadership to ultimately decide on sending him to San Francisco.

Imago Credit: IMAGO

When joining the Giants, Devers promised to play whatever position the team asked, including first base if necessary. We all know that the Giants discussed roles with him in detail before finalizing the deal, if they wanted to avoid confusion later.

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But he debuted as a designated hitter and later made his first start at first base on July 22, 2025. That game showed he could handle the field and contributed offensively with two hits and an RBI in a 9‑0 win.

Despite that, Rafael Devers did not become a regular first baseman, and the position never became his strong suit.

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We know that the Giants planned for him and Bryce Eldridge to share first base and DH duties if both bats were to stay in the lineup. But early in 2026, Devers was again kept out of the field and in the DH spot due to lingering hamstring tightness. That decision shows Vitello’s caution, as Devers can play first if needed but isn’t fully ready yet.

Vitello’s strategy highlights patience, keeping Devers healthy for the full season rather than rushing his return. We know that Casey Schmitt started at first, while Devers DHs show the team’s focus on long-term health, if fans were watching closely. But the approach also balances caution with letting Devers settle into his new role gradually.

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Fans now await the moment when Rafael Devers’ hamstring heals, and he can return to the field without risk.

Giants have more problems than just Rafael Devers’ injury

If you think Rafael Devers not playing 1st base was a problem, wait till you see what else is happening. The Giants have begun the 2026 season in painful fashion.

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For the first time in the franchise’s 144-year-old history, the first two games of the season have shut out the Giants. In the season opener, the Giants lost 7-0 to the Yanks and had only 3 hits the whole game.

In the second game, the Giants lost 3-0 and had only one hit, a double by Heliot Ramos in the 2nd inning. The Giants haven’t even put enough runners in scoring positions to score a run.

Giants manager Tony Vitello has openly wrestled with how to help his lineup find its rhythm. He acknowledged the preseason motivational talk might have put more pressure on the players. And they are trying to go after pitches rather than take quality at-bats. Vitello stressed that while the results look poor, the club must ease tension and let hitters play freely.

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Veteran pitcher Robbie Ray also supported the team and stated that they still have 160 games left in the season. But every day starters like Luis Arráez, Matt Chapman, and Rafael Devers have struggled to make any impact.

The manager has even hinted at a lineup change and hopes to induce a spark.

With the team being scoreless through the Yankees series, the fans are starting to worry if this is how the season will continue or if there will be a change of fortunes.