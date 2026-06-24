Rafael Devers Lashes Out at Media After Apologizing to Giants Manager Following Viral On-Field Incident

Rafael Devers’ reaction to being pulled from the game sparked a clubhouse moment that followed the Giants’ home. Devers’ body language in the 9th inning sparked clubhouse friction that got everyone talking. The San Francisco first baseman is now trying to tell his side of the story. First, he publicly confirmed that he apologized to manager Tony Vitello. Then, he quickly blamed the reporters.

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“I know what kind of person I am and the type of person Tony is, as well. I didn’t disrespect anyone in that moment, much less a person like him,” Devers said through his interpreter in a recent interview with the media. “You guys just blow everything out of proportion, and I think that’s a reflection of why I really don’t talk to you guys.”

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This angry outburst fits a clear pattern for the star player. Devers has a history of avoiding the media. He also gives reporters the silent treatment when the team is struggling. He also has a history of getting angry about pinch runners. During his time with the Boston Red Sox, Devers reportedly had a similar fight behind the scenes with his old manager, Alex Cora, after Cora replaced him with a runner.

During the final game against the Marlins, the Giants were trailing 2-1 in the ninth inning. Devers drew a walk to start the inning. Manager Tony Vitello decided to send speedy rookie Jonah Cox to pinch-run for him. Devers waved his finger and tried to stay in the game. But the choice was final. Devers had to leave the field, and he looked very angry as he walked into the dugout and avoided his coaches.

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Now, Devers had revealed to his manager about a hamstring problem two nights ago. In fact, the 3x All-Star has missed two weeks during this spring training due to a hamstring issue, and he has missed games in the regular season as well. He has a history of prior injuries, and SF decided to put him on DH duty.

Plus, Vitello wanted to level the game against the Marlins without putting too much pressure on a player who had already told him that his hamstring was acting up again. Sending a speedster like Cox was a logical and cautious decision from the manager.

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But Devers’ reaction inside the dugout made it clear that he didn’t take it positively. However, he later talked to Vitello to make it clear that he didn’t mean any disrespect.

“If [Vitello] took it that way, that’s why I went into his office and apologized to him,” Rafael Devers said in Spanish. “I apologized, which was the right thing for me to do.”

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As it turns out, Tony Vitello isn’t sour about the incident. He even praised the player for his competitiveness and settled on the matter as a “non-issue.”

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“He came to me. We sat next to each other on the plane, had a good conversation,” Vitello added. “As a player or the type of teammate he is and the type of competitor, how bad he wants to win, I’m good to go into battle with him anytime.”

While both Devers and his manager chose to move on from the drama, they couldn’t keep it from reaching the desk of Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey.

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Posey backs them but with clear expectations

“I think [Tony Vitello] has the respect of the players in the clubhouse,” the president of baseball ops said. “Everything’s going to be heightened when our record is what it is, but there’s no concern on my part that he doesn’t have the respect of the clubhouse.”

As of June 24, the SF Giants are 4th in the NL West with a 32-46 record. They are nine games behind a Wild Card spot. Posey, having the manager’s back amid such a disastrous season, shows positive chemistry in the franchise. While Vitello earned his all-put support, Posey laid out some expectations while defending Devers.

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“I haven’t talked to Rafi about this. I do think he understands that there’s got to be some accountability, and sometimes it’s not fun,” Posey said. “It’s not fun to stand in front of a microphone or a camera, but that’s something that he’s going to need to work on.”

Devers acknowledged that he doesn’t like talking to the media or giving interviews. But Posey publicly acknowledged that he should do it more often to drive away negative publicity. Rafael Devers arrived in San Francisco last year as a generational superstar. But he hasn’t been able to fully justify such tags while batting at .238 with a .732 OPS. There is already some noise about the club giving up on him to end the concerning slump of the team.

Even though Devers tried to put the whole thing on the media and Vitello considered it resolved, the player still has some concerning clouds surrounding his future. And the latest expectations laid out by Posey make things a tad bit complicated for someone who isn’t a fan of confronting the reporters.