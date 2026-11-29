The free agent market is rapidly shrinking, and the latest player to find a new home is Randy Arozarena. After spending the season with the Seattle Mariners, the outfielder is coming to the AL East for the upcoming seasons. Having already made significant additions to their pitching staff and infield, the franchise has landed one of the most coveted free agents on the market.

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Arozarena and the Blue Jays have agreed to a four-year, $80 million contract, giving Toronto another proven offensive weapon heading into the 2027 season. The deal also includes a $5 million signing bonus.

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MLB insider Tyler Rodriguez reported on X, “Outfielder Randy Arozarena and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a four-year, $80 million contract with an opt-out after second season, sources tell ESPN. The deal includes a $5 million signing bonus.”

The opt-out clause after 2028 allows Arozarena to return to free agency if he wants to secure a more lucrative deal. Meanwhile, Arozarena marks a major investment by the Blue Jays’ front office as it looks to build a competitive roster. After their 2025 World Series run, Toronto finished with a disappointing 79-83 record and ranked last in the division.

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Arozarena arrives in Toronto following an impressive 2026 season with the Mariners. The 31-year-old outfielder slashed .281/.381/.484 with 26 home runs, 34 doubles, 79 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases. He recorded a career-high 5.5 WAR, per FanGraphs, highlighting his value as an everyday player.

Notably, Arozarena is part of a much larger offseason spending spree by the Blue Jays. The franchise had already made several notable additions as the front office looked to strengthen multiple areas of the roster.

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The Blue Jays signed Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira to a five-year, $80 million contract. The 27-year-old is expected to boost the Blue Jays’ pitching staff. But they did not stop with the rotation.

Toronto turned its attention to the bullpen with a blockbuster deal.

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The Blue Jays signed southpaw reliever Adrián Morejón to a five-year, $115 million deal. The contract also includes a $15 million signing bonus, making him the highest-guaranteed reliever in MLB history. The franchise reportedly beat division rival New York Yankees in the race to secure Morejón.

The team left no bases untouched as it secured its infield with former Yankee Jazz Chisholm Jr. The second baseman signed a one-year, $20 million contract with the team. The deal also includes a player option for 2028, keeping the door open for a longer partnership.

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As the Blue Jays continue to splash in the offseason days before a potential lockout, this indicates the team’s dedication to improving both its pitching depth and offensive versatility. The front office is focusing on building a roster capable of handling the demands of a full season.

As they secure consistent production in the outfield with Randy Arozarena on board, let’s have a look at how he fits into the team.

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How Randy Arozarena fits into the team

Arozarena’s combination of power, speed, and postseason experience makes him an attractive addition to the Blue Jays, especially after they struggled offensively in 2026. The Blue Jays scored only 648 runs, the lowest total in MLB.

The former Mariner provides a solution to those concerns. In the 2026 season, Arozarena scored the most runs for his franchise, crossing home plate 113 times. Moreover, his ability to play both corner outfield positions gives manager John Schneider additional flexibility in the lineup. He can slot into left or right field while contributing offensively.

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Arozarena could occupy a spot in the middle of the batting order, supporting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer. His power gives Toronto another dependable run producer, while his ability to steal bases adds a different dimension to an offense that lacked consistency last season.

Arozarena also brings considerable postseason experience. In the 2020 season, he was on the Rays’ playoff roster and won the ALCS MVP award. He also reached the postseason with the Mariners in 2025. In the postseason, Arozarena has a career slash line of .292/.380/.565 with a .945 OPS. He has hit 12 home runs across 184 plate appearances in 45 games.

With Arozarena now joining Guerrero Jr., Springer, and Chisholm Jr., the Blue Jays have added another versatile offensive threat to their lineup. His four-year commitment also gives Toronto stability in the outfield, while the opt-out provides flexibility for both sides. With an aggressive start to free agency, the Blue Jays are aiming for a better 2027.