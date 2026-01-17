Ranger Suárez Exit Haunts Phillies as Pirates Pitcher Emerges as Last Hope, per Insider

Some say they overpaid, some say it was the right figure, but one thing is sure: the Red Sox are happy after signing Ranger Suarez. And the Phillies are now left with more problems than solutions to solve in the rest of the offseason. And if they don’t do a good job, it might haunt them during the season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Even MLB Insider Jorge Castillo thinks the same about the Philadelphia Phillies.

“Losing Ranger Suarez, who agreed to a five-year, $130 million deal with the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, hurts,” says Castillo. “The Phillies could look to add depth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Boston signed Ranger Suarez to a 5-year, 130-million-dollar contract, setting his value at 26 million. The deal moved Suarez from Philadelphia after 8 seasons, closing a chapter built on consistency. Suarez delivered a 1.48 postseason ERA across 11 appearances, anchoring October plans for years. That production framed his value, even as Philadelphia weighed age, health, and long-term risk.

Without Suarez, Philadelphia’s rotation lists Cristopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo, Aaron Nola, Taijuan Walker, and Andrew Painter.

Zack Wheeler remains sidelined after thoracic outlet surgery, with return timelines pointing toward midseason. That absence removes a frontline arm, forcing depth pitchers into roles originally meant for coverage. Over 162 games, those margins matter, especially for teams planning October rotations months ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Philadelphia let Suarez walk, avoiding a 5-year obligation amid recurring back injuries and declining velocity. His fastball averaged 91.3 mph last season, ranking near the bottom tier leaguewide overall. Philadelphia prioritized flexibility, believingitsr existing starters could offset Suarez’s departure financially this season.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals Sep 12, 2025 Washington, District of Columbia, USA Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller 23 pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Washington Nationals Park District of Columbia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGeoffxBurkex 20250912_gkb_sb4_005

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

That calculation now faces stress with Wheeler unavailable and Painter still without major league innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pittsburgh Pirates Mitch Keller emerges as a possible answer, carrying 55.7 million owed across 3 seasons. At 29, Keller offers durability and innings stability, traits Philadelphia lacks during Wheeler’s recovery window. He has been a regular starter for Pittsburgh, fitting a mid-rotation role without payroll risk.

Such stability could preserve Philadelphia’s rotation structure until health and timing fully realign again.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Keller move fits Philadelphia’s need, balancing cost, control, and innings during a competitive window.

With postseason paths narrowing, covering regular-season volatility becomes essential for October positioning stability internally. Philadelphia has prospect capital and payroll flexibility, giving the front office leverage in midseason discussions.

If timing aligns, adding Mitch Keller could steady a rotation chasing contention without overextending resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boston paid Ranger Suarez 130 million confidently, while Philadelphia now audits risk tolerance in time. With Zack Wheeler sidelined, Dave Dombrowski faces rotation math that spreadsheets cannot soften today. If Mitch Keller becomes available, the Phillies’ urgency may finally outweigh philosophical patience this offseason now.

The Phillies have more options other than Mitch Keller

If losing Ranger Suarez left the Phillies scrambling, Mitch Keller isn’t their only lifeline. The team now faces a delicate balancing act, weighing rotation depth against payroll and timing. Philadelphia’s front office has options to fill the void without panicking, though the clock is ticking fast. Every decision now carries the weight of October stakes and Suarez-sized expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Phillies face a clear challenge after Ranger Suarez signed a five-year, $130 million deal with Boston. Losing his 1.48 postseason ERA production leaves a gap in both performance and depth for October. The rotation now relies heavily on Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sanchez, and Taijuan Walker for stability every fifth day.

Addressing this gap is urgent to maintain competitiveness while the team’s top starters recover or perform consistently.

Philadelphia could explore signing Chris Bassitt, who threw 170.1 innings with a 3.96 ERA last season. Zack Littell presents another option, allowing three runs or fewer in 25 of his 32 starts. Nick Martinez could also provide flexibility, balancing 129 starts with 151 relief appearances across his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each provides immediate rotation depth without relying solely on Mitch Keller or other unproven starters.

Adding one of these starters allows the Phillies to preserve their postseason hopes and balance payroll. Bassitt, Littell, or Martinez offer stability for early-season games while Wheeler recovers from surgery. Their experience ensures innings are managed carefully, reducing pressure on top prospects like Andrew Painter.

Filling this rotation gap with proven arms directly supports the team’s goal of sustained competitiveness.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Phillies don’t need Mitch Keller to solve their rotation; options like Bassitt remain available. Ranger Suarez’s contract may sting, but Littell and Martinez can quietly hold the fort effectively. Fans can breathe while the front office navigates payroll and performance with measured, strategic precision this season.