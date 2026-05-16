Rangers Battle Serious Trouble as World Series Champion Hospitalised With “Unexpected Illness”

The Rangers are currently standing with a 21-23 record in the AL West. Although that ranks them third in the division, offense is a concern. The team ranks 29th in terms of total runs scored (162) and 26th in terms of average (.226). And just when the team needed their sluggers to come back to life, their second baseman, Josh Smith, got hospitalised. There were no injuries, but for something anyone could have least expected.

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“Rangers infielder Josh Smith to be hospitalized for at least one week with a viral meningitis diagnosis,” New York Post Sports shared via X.

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As per the Rangers’ official update, Smith would stay in the hospital for at least a week. He is currently at a Dallas-based hospital, and that would be his address for the next 10 days. According to the Rangers GM, Ross Fenstermaker, top-rated care is getting offered to Smith, and his return and rehab would entirely be dependent on the medical report.

For now, Smith’s health remains the top priority. “Our only concern right now is Josh’s health,” Rangers president Chris Young said. The Rangers activated a 10-day IL for Smith. This could get altered depending on his health.

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Reportedly, Smith fell ill on Wednesday and was taken to the doctor. As per the CDC, viral meningitis could cause swelling around the protective lining of the brain and spinal cord. High fever, neck pain, and headache could be the common symptoms, but it was least expected that a regular MLB player would get diagnosed with this disease.

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“This is obviously an unexpected illness, but we hope to see him return to full health and rejoin the club very soon,” Young added. A very few players in MLB have been diagnosed with viral meningitis before. The Red Sox’s Hideki Okajima was diagnosed during Spring Training in 2011, which caused him to be sidelined for a few weeks.

Smith has just returned from an IL on May 4. He was injured with a right glute strain and wrist inflammation. Just when he was pressing the gas pedal, he got hospitalised. Only since Marcus Semien was traded to the Mets has Smith taken over as the Rangers’ everyday second baseman. He started 26 games this season, hitting .217/.324/.239 across 108 plate appearances.

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His 2024 and 2025 were hot, as he finished with a .258 and .251 average, respectively. He was also part of the Rangers’ 2023 World Series-winning campaign. Till last year, Smith mainly served as a utility player, and only after Semien’s departure this year did he get his fixed place at second base.

The Rangers’ offense is faltering, and Smith’s update came at the worst time. Still, there are a few more names the Rangers should be worried about.

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The Rangers’ veteran slump is also looking scary

The 32-year-old Corey Seager is facing his career-worst slump. He recently went hitless in 27 consecutive at-bats, the longest drought of his career, dropping his season batting average to .179.

“You’re obviously still working on things, and you’d like to see some better results, but you’re not getting them,” Seager said on Wednesday. However, the team took a chance on Friday without Seager. The Rangers’ Friday game against the Astros had no Seager in the lineup. Reports indicate that the 32-year-old shortstop is being given a rest day.

Still, the Rangers’ lack of offensive options makes Seager an immovable piece from the lineup. The Rangers started with Ezequiel Duran at shortstop on Friday, but after Smith is sidelined, Duran might take over second base. “Corey still feels good to go,” manager Skip Schumaker said on Wednesday. “I like him in the lineup. So I’m going to continue putting him there if his body feels good and his mind is right. And it is, so that part is good.” Thus, despite Seager’s struggle, the Rangers need to stay with him.

Duran might now step into the everyday role at second base. His .301/.370/.452 slash line is what makes him a natural choice at second base after Smith. Justin Foscue also shared the second base during Smith’s previous IL stint. However, the Rangers now need power at the plate, and Duran fits the bill better. In that case, Seager might continue for now, and hopefully, he would soon start performing.