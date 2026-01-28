Rangers Face Glaring Problems as Real Reason Behind Mets’ Brandon Nimmo Trade Revealed

Earlier this offseason, the Rangers caught everyone off guard by dealing Marcus Semien to the Mets in exchange for outfielder Brandon Nimmo. For the Rangers, Nimmo is expected to be a key piece in an offense that wants to rely less on home runs and more on consistent contact and on-base ability. However, the move raised plenty of eyebrows on the other side, too.

Semien had become a homegrown favorite in New York. So fans were left wondering why the Mets were willing to part with him. Since the trade went down, questions have swirled about what really pushed the Mets to make that call. Now, MLB insider Joel Sherman has weighed in, pointing to one possible reason behind the decision. One that could end up creating some challenges for the Rangers moving forward.

“He breaks down at a higher level than he used to, but plays through it in a way that he used to not be able to, so that was the bad news within the good news,” Sherman shared via Foul Territory.

Reportedly, Nimmo’s injury history has also been a big talking point, and it stretches back quite a while. Most recently, he was dealing with a recurring neck issue that forced him out of a game against the Nationals in August 2025. Earlier that same season, he was also battling plantar fasciitis in his left foot. And frustratingly, his injuries seem to pop up at the worst possible times.

We still remember how he struggled during spring training, right as the team was gearing up for Opening Day.

And beyond the health concerns, there were warning signs defensively, too. Heading into his age-33 season, Nimmo was coming off one of his rougher years in left field, with a noticeable dip in sprint speed. Nimmo’s declining range made an already shaky outfield defense even more of a concern, especially with Juan Soto locked into right field.

So, from that perspective, moving Nimmo helped the Mets shore up both their infield and outfield defense. Thus, making the trade look like a smart bit of business for New York.

The flip side, though, is what this means for Texas.

The Rangers’ elite 2025 defense was anchored by Semien, who had a career year with the glove. He posted a .996 fielding percentage, the best among AL second basemen, along with 5 DRS and 7 OAA. Losing that kind of steady, high-end defense is no small thing. And now with Sherman pointing out these underlying issues, it’s fair to say the road just got a lot tougher for the Rangers after this swap.

Landing Nimmo might have helped the Rangers in other ways

It’s not all gloom for the Rangers when it comes to bringing in Brandon Nimmo. Especially if you look at it from a clubhouse perspective. Nimmo’s exit from New York may have doubled as a calculated move by Texas to put out an internal fire involving Marcus Semien.

Well, what mattered more for the Rangers was calming the growing tension around Corey Seager, one of the cornerstones of the roster. Seager wrapped up the 2025 season with 103 hits, 21 HRs, and a .271 average. So, keeping him comfortable and focused was clearly a top priority.

Things reportedly came to a head late in the season after an alleged comment from Semien toward Seager. And from there, the situation only got more delicate. With time running out, Texas needed a clean solution to keep the two separated and stabilize the clubhouse. Bringing in Brandon Nimmo and moving Semien out helped accomplish exactly that.

So while the trade has its risks, it’s far from a completely botched move for the Rangers.