Rangers “Fleeced” By Nationals as Washington’s $5.6M Gamble Lures 5 Top Prospects

The Nationals are clearly turning the page, and it involves saying goodbye to some familiar faces from the last era.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Well, Washington just dealt its $5.6 million arm, MacKenzie Gore, to the Rangers on Thursday. In exchange, the Nationals are bringing back a hefty prospect haul headlined by third baseman Gavin Fien, the No. 12 overall pick in last year’s MLB Draft.

Gore, a 2025 All-Star, was a bright spot on a rough team last season. He finished 5–15 in 30 starts for the 96-loss Nationals, logging 159 2/3 innings with a 4.17 ERA. Solid numbers, but hardly dominant. So, from the Rangers’ side, they’re getting a dependable, mid-rotation arm, but fans are stunned by the price. Giving up a big chunk of the farm system for what many see as a moderate upgrade has left many scratching their heads.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Full trade, per ESPN sources: Rangers get: LHP MacKenzie Gore. Nationals get: 3B Gavin Fien, SS Devin Fitz-Gerald, RHP Alejandro Rosario, 1B Abimelec Ortiz, and OF Yeremy Cabrera—a big return for the Nationals. Fien was the 12th pick last year. Evaluators love Fitz-Gerald,” MLB insider Jeff Passan shared.

Well, the Rangers picked up left-hander MacKenzie Gore from the Nationals, sending a sizable prospect package back to Washington in the process. And for the Nationals, who are staring down another rebuild, this was a chance to go the quantity route, landing five young players from the Rangers.

So, the centerpiece from the Rangers is Gavin Fien, a highly regarded draft prospect who drew praise from analysts like Keith Law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scouts love his quick bat and strong plate discipline. Yes, his swing might look a little unconventional. But it’s worked as he consistently makes hard contact and flashes real power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Then it’s right-hander Alejandro Rosario, once a top-100 prospect thanks to his electric arm. While he’s likely to miss this year due to UCL injury, if he comes back anywhere near his old form, Washington could end up with a steal.

Then, it’s infielder Devin Fitz-Gerald, who’s been praised for his mix of contact and pop, even if his defense is still a work in progress. And there’s Abimelec Ortiz, a 5’10”, 230-pound slugger coming off a huge minor league season that included 25 home runs. The final piece is 20-year-old outfielder Yeremy Cabrera, a speedster who signed internationally for just $10,000 and turned heads in 2024. He spent 2025 at Hickory, hitting .256/.364/.366 with 43 stolen bases.

So, do all these prospects sound like a losing case for the Nationals? We don’t think so, and neither do the fans. Then how did the Rangers basically score on themselves?

ADVERTISEMENT

Gore is still searching for his best form, and fans are already wondering if giving up five prospects was way too steep a price. A lot of people feel Texas got robbed, and only time will tell if that reaction holds up.

Rangers fans are left stunned by their trades involving the Nationals

The Nationals might just have swept the Rangers in the trade for Gore, fans feel. “So they get their number 2, 12, 6, 18, and 16th prospects…. Nationals fleeced the Rangers big time,” one fan said. “Yeah, what an absolute overpay. I’m glad the Yankees didn’t land him,” another added.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, the fans are all certain that the Nationals overpaid for Gore. And we can’t agree more. If you remember, before the All-Star break, Gore posted a strong 3.02 ERA over 110 1/3 innings. After that, things unraveled. Over his final 49 1/3 innings, his ERA ballooned to 6.75, and the inconsistency raised plenty of questions. Still, context matters.

Yes, the Rangers gave up five prospects, but it’s not like they emptied the system of elite, top-100 talent. That’s an important detail. And when you look at a rotation already featuring Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, and Jon Gray, it’s not hard to see what Texas was thinking. They may have been targeting a younger, high-upside audience.

So while the trade definitely looks expensive on the surface, it’s not necessarily the robbery some fans are making it out to be. The Rangers paid a lot, but the Nationals may not have pulled off quite the miracle it sounds like at first glance. “Huge W for the Nationals. Bittersweet for the Rangers,” one user agrees.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s quite a haul for a guy who has pitched to a sub-4 ERA just once in his career,” another fan remarked. “5 of the Rangers’ top 16… yikes, man, or a guy with over a 4 ERA. I get that his stuff is good and he’s controlled. But man, this is some CRAZY projecting for Gore,” one more frustration from a fan.

Well, even if you set the prospect names aside, there’s a strong argument that the Nationals still came out ahead just by moving Gore. Because his stuff has never fully translated into dominance. The biggest issue has been control. Gore has often struggled to throw strikes, and his walk rate would’ve ranked among the worst in baseball last season.

So, now the spotlight shifts to Texas. The Rangers are betting their staff and development group can unlock more consistency and rein in the command. And if they can, Gore could be a real weapon in 2026.