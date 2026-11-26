While MLB franchises are making bold moves and throwing millions of dollars at their offseason targets, the Texas Rangers are struggling to give their fans a reason to believe in a comeback. A lack of financial commitment from ownership, dwindling young talent, and expensive contracts eating into their payroll have left the franchise with little room to maneuver. After finishing 80–82 in 2026 and missing the postseason for the third consecutive year since their historic 2023 World Series triumph, the Rangers entered the offseason with hopes of rebuilding their winning identity. However, with little progress to show so far, MLB insider Evan Grant is beginning to question whether Texas has a clear direction for its future.

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“It’s really hard for me to buy the owner’s argument that the players are responsible for helping them control salaries. Teams that are willing to be disciplined and have a vision have paths to success… Where I just find the Rangers right now is that they are stuck in the middle. They have some top-heavy contracts that they haven’t been able to move and haven’t had any traction on being able to move. They don’t have the young stars that they hoped they would have established at this point in time. And they are not willing to spend money. So, they are stuck in the middle,” Grant offered a reality check via SportsDay Rangers.

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Ownership intends to keep the 2027 payroll flat at roughly $190 million (similar to 2026). Around $121 million is already tied up in top veterans (Corey Seager, Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, Brandon Nimmo, and Danny Jansen). And nearly $40 million is projected for arbitration-eligible players (such as MacKenzie Gore, Wyatt Langford, and Josh Jung). So, President of Baseball Operations Chris Young has only about $13 million to $20 million to fill multiple holes.

Reportedly, Texas has explored reallocating payroll by gauging trade interest in core stars, most notably Corey Seager (owed $155M over five years and coming off October surgery) and Jacob deGrom ($37M in 2027). Seager’s no-trade protection is limited (he can block trades to eight teams), not full, but deGrom and Eovaldi have full clauses.

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Depleting young talents is another key issue. The Rangers went from boasting a consensus top-10 farm system between 2022 and early 2024 to ranking in the bottom third of MLB (around No. 20 to No. 25). This is largely due to aggressive “win-now” prospect trades, major league graduations, and severe injuries. For instance, to land left-hander MacKenzie Gore from Washington, Texas surrendered a massive five-prospect package headlined by recent first-round pick Gavin Fien, alongside Abimelec Ortiz, Devin Fitz-Gerald, Alejandro Rosario, and Yeremy Cabrera.

With that being said, the Rangers have already missed a few sweepstakes in 2026. While Texas stood pat on the major-league market, several notable free agents linked to bullpen, rotation, or lineup needs signed with rival clubs. This includes Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira (5 years, $80M with the Blue Jays), left-handed starters Trevor Rogers and Kris Bubic ($17.5M), right-hander Dustin May (3 years with the White Sox), and veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (Mets).

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The Rangers are expected to sign two top-50 international prospects when the signing period opens on January 15: Dominican outfielder Miguel Grullon (ranked No. 2, projected for a $3M+ bonus) and Dominican shortstop Eudy Alcantara (ranked No. 41, projected near $1M). However, if MLB locks out players on December 1 and suspends the international signing period in favor of an international draft, Texas risks losing both agreements.

Despite this, the Rangers still need to fill a few gaps during the offseason. While corner outfield spots are locked down by Wyatt Langford and Brandon Nimmo, center fielder Evan Carter underwent right hip surgery and is expected to miss the start of the 2027 regular season. Beyond Carter, the only natural center fielder on the 40-man roster is prospect Cameron Cauley, alongside corner/bench option Alejandro Osuna. Hence, Texas needs a reliable, glove-first center fielder who can start on Opening Day and shift into a fourth-outfielder/platoon role once Carter returns.

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The next few weeks will reveal if the Rangers are coming out of this stalemate or if things remain the same.