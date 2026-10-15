Rays Baffled by Offensive Collapse, Halpin’s Electric Home Run, Umpire Faces Heat For Blunder, & More As Guardians Take ALCS Lead

Petey Halpin delivered the decisive blow against the Tampa Bay Rays with a dramatic two-run home run in the crucial ALCS Game 3, helping the Cleveland Guardians come out on top. The 3-2 win handed the Guardians a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, putting the pressure firmly on the Rays. Now, Tampa Bay must retaliate before the Guardians can move another step closer to the World Series.

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Until Thursday, the Rays and the Guardians were tied 1-1, having split the first two games. They entered Game 3 aiming to take control of the series. It was a particularly frustrating loss for the Rays, as they held a one-run lead until the decisive home run.

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Petey Halpin delivers the decisive blow

After hitting only 4 home runs in the regular season, Petey Halpin emerged as the central figure in the ALCS contest against the Rays. He turned the tied series in the Guardians’ favour with one swing. His two-run home run provided the breakthrough the Guardians desperately needed.

Baseball Is Dead posted a video of the shot on X.

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The Guardians were trailing 2-1 when Halpin entered the batter’s box. In the previous at-bat, Griffin Jax had allowed Patrick Bailey to reach first on a single.

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With zero outs, Halpin connected a 95 mph elevated sinker on a 2-2 pitch and sent it 385 feet to the right center field stands. As he rounded the bases, Statcast recorded an exit velocity of 105.0 mph and a launch angle of 26°. It marked Halpin’s first career postseason home run.

As the Guardians found the swing that mattered most in a high-pressure situation, an offensive collapse plagued the Rays.

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Rays’ offensive collapse proves costly

Behind Freddy Peralta’s scoreless six innings, the Rays bounced back from their Game 1 defeat with a 3-1 victory in Game 2. The Rays offense also gave Peralta the run support he needed. However, their momentum did not carry over to Cleveland, as they took on the Guardians in ALCS Game 3.

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It was a one-run game, and it remained within reach until the very end. However, the Rays’ offense fell flat facing the Guardians’ pitching staff. They only managed 3 hits in the entire 9-inning game while scoring only 2 runs.

The Rays could not string together enough productive at-bats to provide run support to their pitchers. Their only scoring play came in the fourth inning when Chandler Simpson tripled to score Yandy Diaz and Victor Mesa Jr. Batting leadoff, Diaz had earlier doubled to reach base, and Mesa Jr. drew a walk before Simpson’s at-bat to put runners on. However, Tampa’s offense quieted down afterwards.

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The loss indicates that the team’s offense will need to respond quickly. They cannot afford to rely exclusively on their pitching staff to keep games close while their lineup struggles to convert opportunities into runs.

Umpiring controversy adds another talking point

At the bottom of the sixth in Progressive Field, boos suddenly echoed throughout the crowd during Travis Bazzana’s at-bat. However, it was directed at neither the home team nor the visitors. Rather, the fans were letting home plate umpire Bill Miller hear it for his blunder.

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With two outs and the Guardians leading 3-2, Tyler Wells threw a 90-mph cutter to Bazzana on a 1-1 pitch that landed near the middle of the zone. While Bazzana was caught looking, Miller accidentally rang him up instead of ruling strike two. Foul Territory posted the video on X.

“Fans let Bill Miller hear it after he accidentally rang up Travis Bazzana on strike two,” wrote the X handle.

Miller quickly realised his mistake and corrected himself. While his quick correction limited the damage, fans voiced their displeasure. They made sure to let Miller hear it for the gaffe. Meanwhile, Bazzana battled Wells for another pitch before he struck out to end the inning.

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Guardians gain control as pressure mounts on Tampa Bay

Cleveland’s victory put the Guardians ahead 2-1 in the series and gave them an opportunity to strengthen their position for the next clash.

The Guardians have already demonstrated resilience during this postseason after they came back against the Chicago White Sox in the American League Division Series from a 0-2 deficit. Their latest victory only indicates that the Guardians will not give up easily.

Though the Rays are not exactly on the brink yet, their margin of error is shrinking. With the Rays having already shown they can beat the Guardians in the postseason, the offense must find a way to support the pitching staff.

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The Guardians will head into Game 4 with the advantage in the series. The Rays must find their offensive rhythm before Cleveland turns that advantage into something far more difficult to overcome.