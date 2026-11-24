The Ketel Marte trade rumors might finally bear fruit this offseason. Arizona appears determined to move him—and a veteran clubhouse presence could be the key. As speculation surrounding the future of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ second baseman heats up, the Tampa Bay Rays could revisit their pursuit of him. As an insider picked the Rays as a potential landing spot for Marte, veteran Yandy Diaz might be the key to getting the deal done.

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Speaking about the D-backs’ efforts to move Marte on Foul Territory, Bob Nightengale of USA Today revealed that Arizona has previously attracted interest from multiple teams, including the Rays. However, after Marte’s sudden, unannounced absence in August during a game against the Boston Red Sox, the team is finally determined to move him.

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“I think they’re telling teams, ‘Hey, if you have a strong clubhouse influence in there, you can control him. He won’t pull some of the antics that he pulled in Arizona,'” Nightengale told on Foul Territory.

“A team like Tampa Bay, when you have a Yandy Díaz in there, even Tampa Bay has talked about internally that they think it can help Marte. And Marte probably has a better chance of accepting a trade to a team in Florida rather than somewhere else.”

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According to Nightengale, the Diamondbacks believe that a veteran presence could help the second baseman avoid the off-field issues that have complicated Marte’s relationship with the organization. He believes the Rays have also internally considered the idea and how Díaz’s presence could be beneficial, in case the two became teammates.

In 2026, Diaz slashed .293/.359/.446 with 22 home runs and 85 RBIs. He can not only guide and help control the three-time All-Star, but will also allow the Rays to establish a core offensive pair.

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Following Marte’s announced absence, the second baseman missed three games after being placed on the restricted list. The situation raised questions about his commitment to the team. Although Marte subsequently apologized to the organization and his teammates, the incident continued to influence discussions about his future in Arizona.

The Diamondbacks have also become more open to exploring significant roster changes after missing the postseason for a third consecutive year. With Marte having approximately five years and $89.25 million remaining on his deal, he is a valuable trade chip.

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In 2026, Marte batted .249, recording 22 home runs and 76 RBIs across 141 games with a .748 OPS. Despite the dip in production compared to previous seasons, his offensive potential and experience make him an intriguing trade candidate.

However, the Rays would also need to overcome a significant obstacle.

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Marte earned 10-and-5 rights in April this year, allowing him to veto any trade. He has to waive his ‘no-trade clause’ before any discussions can progress. Nightengale believes the second baseman could be more receptive to a move to Florida than to relocating elsewhere.

Although Marte’s ultimate landing in Tampa Bay remains uncertain, Yandy Diaz’s veteran presence on the Rays’ roster can be a deciding factor.

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However, the Rays are not the only team interested in Marte.

Toronto Blue Jays— another potential landing spot for Ketel Marte

The Toronto Blue Jays backed away last season after the Diamondbacks demanded controllable starting pitching in exchange for Marte. However, they are reportedly showing interest again this year.

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According to reports from The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon, Toronto has checked in with Arizona regarding Marte’s availability.

It’sMarte’s offensive production that makes him an attractive addition for Toronto. Except for third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (33 HR), no Blue Jay hit more than 15 home runs in 2026. Even Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slumped to just 9 homers. In comparison, the D-backs’ 2B hit 22.

Between 2023 and 2025, Marte hit .283 with an .887 OPS and averaged 30 home runs per season. Adding that level of production could provide another significant offensive weapon for the Blue Jays as they look to strengthen their roster.

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Furthermore, he is married to Elisa Guerrero, Vladdy’s cousin, potentially making a move to the Canadian team more attractive.

However, it will ultimately be up to Marte’s approval and waiving the no-trade clause.

For now, Toronto remains interested, but the team’s willingness to meet Arizona’s demands could ultimately determine whether the speculation develops into serious negotiations.