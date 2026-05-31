Rays Gamble on Mets Outcast Turns Costly as 38YO Sidelined With Bitter Blow

The Rays tried to replicate the Blue Jays’ success with Max Scherzer with Craig Kimbrel. This week, the Rays surprised all by offering a major league deal to the 38-year-old veteran to amp up their bullpen, which ranks 22nd with a 4.40 ERA. Fans were skeptical, but Kimbrel started with a scoreless inning, sparking renewed excitement. However, the excitement proved short-lived as he reportedly hit the IL.

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“Craig Kimbrel lands on the 15-day IL with a right wrist strain after pitching just once for the Rays,” Talkin’ Baseball shared via X.

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Kimbrel had no sign of injury on the field. While we await more information about what happened, the latest update is that he hit a 15-day IL within just five days of his Rays debut. It is reported that Kimbrel is facing an issue in his right wrist. There’s still no update about the severity of his injury, and depending on that, his IL stint will be managed.

Unfortunately, he’s a right-handed pitcher, and an injury in his throwing arm could mean the IL could get over 15 days if serious. For the Rays, they already shuffled their pitching staff post-Kimbrel’s injury. “More pitching shuffling for Rays: RH Craig Kimbrel to IL with right wrist strain, RH Andrew Wantz DFA’d, LH Cam Booser called up, RH Trevor Martin called up,” Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

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The Rays’ signing of Craig Kimbrel sparked a huge outcry among the fans, especially after he was offered a major league deal. Last year, Kimbrel played with the Rangers and Braves in a minor league deal. He recorded a 2.00 ERA from 18 appearances in the minor league under the Braves and a 3.86 ERA from 24 appearances under the Rangers.

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The Astros, although they signed him to a major league contract, played him in just 13 games before the Mets finally picked Kimbrel again in a minor league deal in January. However, the Mets designated him last week after a 6.00 ERA and 15 SOs from 15 innings. The Mets reportedly offered him to work in the minors, which Kimbrel refused and chose to hit free agency.

For the Rays, manager Kevin Cash had limited options with Edwin Uceta injured and the bullpen struggling. The Rays played the gamble and were just looking successful. Kimbrel only got into one game with the Rays, striking out two hitters in a scoreless inning.

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The Jays also sparked attention when they signed Scherzer in 2025 after his 3.95 ERA season in 2024. However, his clutch performance in the 2025 World Series succeeded their gamble. The Rays tried, but success is still far away.

As Kimbrel is sidelined, the Rays will now witness another historic journey of a veteran.

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The Rays look up to another veteran reliever

Craig Kimbrel’s injury opened the opportunity for Cam Booser. The 34-year-old veteran will now hold a middle-relief role for Tampa Bay. Booser was added to the Rays’ 40-man roster after the spring, but he remained in the minor league. He was playing for Duham so far and recorded a 1.80 ERA and 0.95 WHIP from 20 innings.

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However, Booser’s major league debut with the Rays will be more than stats. Rather, it’s a story of pain, struggle, and dedication.

Before getting an unlikely call from the Red Sox in 2024, Booser had seen everything. Broken left leg, fractured back, torn labrum, and a UCL injury hindered his career. Then the use of banned substances caused a 50-game suspension. Depression took over, and Booser eventually decided to quit the game. He went back to his home in the Pacific Northwest and started his comeback story.

Booser debuted in an independent league that sparked his return to the game. After securing 35 SOs with the White Sox last year, the Rays offered him a minor league deal. Booser waited and finally got his call. The Rays may have lost a veteran to injury, but also completing a story long overdue.