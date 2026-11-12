Rays Star’s Agent Faces Brutal Backlash Over Shocking Payout Remark as MLB Lockout Looms

A looming MLB lockout could change the financial landscape just as Junior Caminero approaches a more valuable stage of his career. But before those changes arrive, his current contract with the Tampa Bay Rays has already become a talking point. Now, his agent’s public comments have added another layer.

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“I want to let people know, as we prepare for the lockout, that adidas paid Junior Caminero more money than the Tampa Bay Rays did this season,” wrote Rafa Nieves, Junior Caminero’s agent.

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Junior Caminero’s contract situation took another turn after his agent publicly criticized the Tampa Bay Rays. Rafa Nieves, who represents Caminero, made the comparison in a November 11 post on X. He also referenced the approaching lockout, adding urgency to his public criticism of Tampa Bay. Spotrac lists Caminero’s 2026 base salary at $794,800, making the comparison especially striking financially. Nieves did not disclose Adidas’s payment, leaving the endorsement’s exact value publicly unknown to readers. Still, his message questioned whether the Rays are prepared to reward their young star.

That criticism carries weight because Caminero has delivered the production teams seek from franchise players. He hit 45 home runs with 110 RBIs in 2025, batting .264 across 154 games. His .535 slugging percentage showed how regularly his power changed games for Tampa Bay. He followed that season with 42 home runs and 101 RBIs during the 2026 season. Caminero also batted .276 across all 162 games, finishing with a 5.8 WAR. Across 366 career games, he has hit 94 home runs, with 87 arriving since 2025. Those numbers help explain why Nieves believes his client deserves a much larger commitment.

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Caminero previously indicated he would consider staying in Tampa Bay if offered an extension. In February, he said he loved Tampa, but left the final decision with the organization. His agent had reportedly suggested an extension between $150 million and $200 million could work. That reported range came before Caminero’s back-to-back 40-homer seasons and his stronger 2026 production. Former catcher Erik Kratz questioned whether even $250 million or $300 million would persuade Caminero.

“If the Rays want to extend Junior Caminero, it should’ve happened already,” Kratz said. He added that he did not know whether “$250M or $300M gets it done.”

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The Rays’ biggest commitment remains Wander Franco’s 11-year, $182 million extension signed in 2021. That surpassed Evan Longoria’s earlier six-year, $100 million extension, which had held the franchise record.

However, the strongest counterargument to that urgency is Tampa Bay’s remaining team control through 2030. Caminero remains under Tampa Bay’s control through the 2030 season and is not eligible for free agency until that is over. His $794,800 salary applies to 2026, not a contract expiring after the 2027 season. Yet each strong season could raise his extension price, making future negotiations increasingly difficult. President of baseball operations Erik Neander has called Caminero critical to Tampa Bay’s long-term success. Neander has also publicly said he never wants to let the infielder go in Tampa.

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Fans call out Caminero’s agent for wrong comparison

Rafa Nieves has drawn criticism after comparing Junior Caminero’s salary with his Adidas endorsement earnings. The agent raised the comparison while discussing baseball’s upcoming lockout.

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“I want to let people know, as we prepare for the lockout, that adidas paid Junior Caminero more money than the Tampa Bay Rays this season,” Nieves wrote.

The endorsement payment remains undisclosed, while Caminero’s reported 2026 base salary was $794,800. Fans questioned the comparison, pointing to contract rules governing young major-league players.

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Caminero remains in his pre-arbitration years, when players generally earn salaries close to MLB’s minimum. The 2026 minimum salary was $780,000, making Caminero’s base salary only slightly higher. Teams can choose to pay pre-arbitration players more, but they are not required to. Caminero is under team control through 2030 and is projected to reach arbitration in 2028.

One fan responded, “Yes, that is how a rookie contract and sponsorship deals work, genius”. Another wrote, “It’s a rookie contract!!! And he’s under that for five more years of team control”.

The system also provides additional earnings through MLB’s pre-arbitration bonus pool. Players receive awards-based bonuses and payments determined by a wins-above-replacement formula. In 2025, Paul Skenes collected $3,436,343, the largest payout from that pool. Caminero also received $1,068,739 from the 2025 pool.

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Another fan questioned Nieves, writing, “Bro is a whole MLB agent and just figuring out how pre-arbitration works”.

However, Nieves’ reference to the coming lockout points toward a larger concern. MLB has proposed a $258.2 million payroll cap and a $180.2 million floor for 2028. The players’ union opposes a salary cap, and the current labor agreement expires December 1. Caminero’s arbitration window would begin in the same year MLB wants its proposed system implemented.

That does not mean the Rays violated the system or mishandled Caminero’s current contract. His production, however, makes the question of a long-term extension harder to ignore. He hit 45 home runs with 110 RBIs in 2025, then added 42 homers and 101 RBIs in 2026. He also finished this season with a .276 average and .884 OPS across 162 games.

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One fan delivered a blunt assessment, writing, “Dumbest agent on the planet”. Another added, “The agent seems to be a total moron.”