“Real Slobberknocker”: 23-Year-Old Red Sox Pro Sends Bold Warning Ahead of Yankees Clash

Payton Tolle’s mother taught him to find joy in baseball even when things were not simple. The Boston Red Sox just handed him one of the toughest tasks of the season: to kick off their postseason journey from the mound. The 23-year-old will start Wild Card Series Game 1 against the most successful team in MLB history. But instead of letting the pressure get to him, he is simply finding joy.

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To describe the upcoming game, the pitcher had a very special word to convey that it was going to be an intense, hard-fought affair.

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“A real slobberknocker,” Tolle said when the reporters asked him how tomorrow’s game is going to be. “It’s gonna be a whole lot of fun.”

The New York Yankees and the Red Sox will face off in the Wild Card Series, and Boston has put its faith in the young pitcher to handle the Yankees lineup on Tuesday. But it won’t be the first time for Tolle. During the 2026 regular season, the lefty has handled them quite well.

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He has had two starts against New York and allowed just 1 earned run, 4 hits, and 3 walks while striking out 18 batters over 13.0 innings. The team that has had a dream run in the later part of the season will look to him to keep pressure on the Yankees at their own ballpark.

The Red Sox spent almost the entire early season at the bottom of the AL East. But they had an incredible turnaround before the All-Star break. Boston even matched its longest win streak of 15 games from 1946 and leaped to the middle of the division.

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The Yankees, on the other hand, went toe-to-toe with the Tampa Bay Rays for the division lead. They even claimed the throne for a brief period. Eventually, they finished second in the division with a 93-68 record. They are the No. 4 seed, while the Red Sox finished right behind them as the No. 5 seeded team.

Payton Tolle has a 3.03 ERA with 171 strikeouts and a 9-6 record over 26 starts this season. Boston’s rotation is third in the league with a 3.54 ERA. The Yankees have performed well to comfortably secure a postseason spot, but their lineup has struggled most of the season. In fact, they have one of the worst batting averages in MLB this season.

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So, handling an elite pitcher like Tolle won’t be a cakewalk. But the real warning for the Pinstripes isn’t just about the youngster’s track record or the words he uttered in the interview. It’s the familiar smile he held onto while answering the reporters, seemingly embracing the challenge that awaits him.

Notably, the Yankees and the Red Sox have faced each other six times in the playoffs, and they have split the series. Their last two encounters were in the Wild Card Series. Boston won in 2021 (one-game series) with a 6-2 score. Their most recent matchup was in 2025 when the Yankees eliminated them, winning the series 2-1 to proceed to the ALDS.

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But the Red Sox are probably not even considering their past encounters. Manager Chad Tracy is simply focusing on the reality.

“Just felt like with his power stuff, that was the best choice for Game 1,” he said about Tolle’s arsenal. “I know he’s a rookie, but as far as the way he approaches baseball and big moments, that part won’t bother him,” he added. “He’s a pretty special personality that’s been through a lot and doesn’t take things too seriously that don’t need to be taken that seriously. Just going to go out there and pitch his game regardless of what it is.”

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Payton Tolle seemed to take it as an achievement, rather than a challenge.

“It means a lot,” he said. “I think it’s something that you work for for a long time. To be able to get this opportunity is really special. To be able to go out there and try to set the tone as best I can is really special.”

We’ll have to wait for a few more hours to see how he handles that achievement. Whatever happens, the youngster will surely follow his mother’s teaching and enjoy the game.