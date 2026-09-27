“Really Unfortunate”: Dodgers Lose World Series Hero to Brutal Injury Before Postseason

The timing could not have been worse for Blake Treinen, especially with his contract expiring. Despite treading carefully, the Los Angeles Dodgers failed to escape their latest injury setback that hit the bullpen just before the postseason. During their 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants, the defending World Series champions lost a three-time champion to a season-ending shoulder injury. Though the Dodgers have the bullpen depth to absorb the loss, the presence of the veteran reliever on the roster could have been a plus.

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“Really unfortunate. We’re gonna get imaging. I don’t know if it’s today or tomorrow. But yeah, it’s obviously an IL; his season’s over,” Dave Roberts told the reporters, per Sportsnet LA. “Unfortunate for him.”

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Blake Treinen is the longest-tenured pitcher on the Dodgers’ roster this season. With his 2-year, $22 million contract expiring at the end of 2026, Treinen would become an unrestricted free agent in the next season. For the last six seasons, the 38-year-old reliever wore Dodger blue and helped the team win their last three World Series titles. Having his last season with the Dodgers cut short because of an injury is unfortunate, especially since he returned only on September 2.

Treinen was warming up in the bullpen before the seventh inning on Saturday, when he injured his shoulder. It reportedly happened during a single pitch, and Treinen left the bullpen with a trainer. Brock Stewart replaced him during the game. Though the extent of Treinen’s injury will be revealed only after imaging, manager Roberts confirmed that the injury is serious enough to end his season.

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Treinen had already spent two and a half months on the IL this season. The Dodgers had placed him on the 15-day IL on June 20 due to right elbow inflammation. Troubled by injuries, Treinen pitched only 29.2 innings in 36 outings this season. He has posted a 3.64 ERA and a 4-1 record.

“It’s gut-wrenching for us,” teammate Alex Vesia told the reporters, per the New York Post. “Blake’s one of our leaders out there in the bullpen.”

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Treinen played a crucial role for the Dodgers in the postseason. In Game 5 of the 2024 World Series, the veteran reliever threw 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing only 1 walk and 1 hit while striking out 3. Treinen also helped the Dodgers win their 2020 and 2025 championships.

He has pitched 43.1 innings and recorded 5 saves in his postseason career, with a 4-3 record. Treinen’s experience makes him a valuable postseason arm. Despite his modest numbers, the Dodgers were considering him as a playoff candidate before the injury.

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Injuries have been a major problem for Treinen in the past few seasons. He was shut down due to right shoulder discomfort in 2022 and played only five games that season. Treinen underwent major right shoulder labrum and rotator cuff repair surgery during that offseason. The RHP missed the entire 2023 season recovering.

While Treinen returned in 2024 and recorded 50 outings for the Dodgers, logging a 1.93 ERA, he returned to the IL with hip discomfort. Last year, Treinen missed more than three months with right forearm tightness, logging only 32 outings with a 5.40 ERA.

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With his frequent injury setbacks, the Dodgers have been cautious about sending Treinen to the mound. Since he returned on September 2, Treinen has recorded only 7 outings for the Dodgers. However, despite the cautious approach, the team was unable to prevent the injury setback.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers have secured the 99th win of the season and are eyeing the 100th win milestone.

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Dodgers mark their 99th win of 2026 with victory over the Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers are only one win away from reaching the 100-win mark. The last time they won 100 games in the regular season was in 2023. Coincidentally, it was the San Francisco Giants whom the Dodgers beat to secure that milestone. The Giants will again stand in the way of the current Dodgers team when they chase their 100th win during the season finale.

While Tarik Skubal shut down the Giants during the series opener, Kike Hernandez homered on Saturday in the top of the ninth to lift the Dodgers to victory for the ninety-ninth time this season. The Dodgers will also have a chance to sweep the Giants on Sunday.

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During the Dodgers’ 4-3 win, Mookie Betts’ solo shot gave Los Angeles an early lead, which Turner Hill’s run-scoring sacrifice fly tied in the bottom half of the third frame. The Dodgers took a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning as Miguel Rojas and Tommy Edman drove in runs with bases-loaded singles.

The Giants attempted to come back in the bottom of the seventh, as Drew Cavanaugh tripled and Drew Gilbert scored on the play. Then, Hill scored in the eighth inning on Davidson’s sacrifice fly to tie the score. However, once Kike Hernandez’s solo shot took the lead for the Dodgers, Tanner Scott closed out the game successfully, despite allowing a two-out double to Cavanaugh.

The Dodgers have a bullpen game scheduled for Sunday at Oracle Park.