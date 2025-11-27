Red Sox Already Losing Support as Craig Breslow Put on Notice After Blue Jays’ $210M Steal

,All offseason, there was only one story: the Boston Red Sox and Craig Breslow are going into the offseason with improving the team. But with the moves the Red Sox have made till now, they are not fooling anyone, and the Red Sox fans are now losing patience.

In a recent video by the Red Sox TV, the host talked about how the Toronto Blue Jays‘ latest deal just put the Red Sox in danger. “I think the Red Sox are on the verge of making a huge mistake,” the host said. “It sounds like they’re kind of content with Sunny Gray as their number two… It’s gonna be a long season, Red Sox fans.”

The Red Sox traded for Sonny Gray while the Blue Jays signed Dylan Cease to a 7-year, $210 million deal. Cease’s durability and recent 200-strikeout seasons give Toronto a strong rotation front. The Jays look like the team improving deeply after narrowly missing the World Series. Cease’s signing shows Toronto means business heading into the next season.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox have made smaller rotation moves and still lack a deep postseason result. Boston added Gray, but still must rebuild around younger arms and uncertain hitting depth. Their offseason strategy seems modest compared to Toronto’s aggressive upgrade approach. Red Sox fans may feel urgency building as rivals strengthen three-division foes.

With both clubs in the same division, the rivalry’s stakes are rising fast. Toronto’s rotation and investment may challenge Boston’s competitiveness directly. If Boston wants serious success, it must upgrade beyond one veteran addition. Otherwise, the division could tilt sharply toward the Blue Jays.

The AL East just got louder, and both Toronto and Boston hear it now. Dylan Cease raises expectations while Sonny Gray quietly tests Boston’s patience and plans future. If Craig Breslow waits longer, the division might send flowers instead of mercy this.

The Red Sox may be done with pitching but are not giving up on batters

It’s almost funny how predictable this is. The Red Sox spent the early winter pretending subtle tweaks would fix everything, and now reality is tapping them on the shoulder. Craig Breslow can say the rotation box is checked, but nobody’s fooled. Boston needs firepower, and everyone knows it. The debate now isn’t if they add a bat, it’s who survives the chase.

The Boston Red Sox clearly need more power in their batting order after addressing their rotation needs with Sonny Gray. Their front office, led by Craig Breslow, reportedly views a middle-of-the-order bat as the next critical addition.

Their interest in Pete Alonso has grown stronger, especially after Alonso delivered 38 home runs and 126 RBIs during the 2025 season. His consistency and slugging ability make him a strong candidate to restore the feared offense in Boston’s lineup.

Alonso’s 2025 performance speaks loudest: he hit .272 and drove in 126 runs across 162 games. Those numbers would offer Boston a reliable run producer and immediate middle-order threat. Bringing him in could energize fans watching for clutch knocks and long balls again. With Alonso, the Red Sox would strengthen their offense properly, and fans would finally have a real reason for nightly hope again.

Boston has the pitching handled, and everyone knows Craig Breslow is out of excuses. Now the focus sits squarely on Pete Alonso and the hunt for real power. If Boston walks away empty, nobody will be laughing except the pitchers facing them.