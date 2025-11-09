Red Sox and Phillies Lock Horns Over Alex Bregman Heist as Craig Breslow Keeps Offseason Plans Under Wraps

Just like the 2025 pre-season, Alex Bregman has once again become one of the top players that multiple teams are trying to get their hands on. With Bregman, the Red Sox did reach the playoffs but lost to the New York Yankees 4-0. The Red Sox are still looking to re-sign him, but they might have some competition.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As soon as the World Series concluded, Alex Bregman opted out of his 3-year contract with the Boston Red Sox that was valued at $120 million. Having played 114 matches in 2025, his stats include a 0.273 batting average, 18 home runs, 128 OP+, and 3.5 wins above replacement, showcasing the former World Series winner’s caliber. Being an All-Star, several franchises set their sights on the third baseman to strengthen their squad, and the Philadelphia Phillies are one of them.

With Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, and Ranger Suárez as free agents, the Phillies have taken one step closer to a squad overhaul. Apart from these free agents, Alec Bohm, their third baseman, has just a year left on his contract until he becomes a free agent. Bohm is someone who seemed to have stirred up the trade market during the last pre-season and the one before it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The way the Philadelphia Phillies are looking at it, if they opt out of re-signing Schwarber, they will have some money to spare. They can use the funds to register Alex Bregman as their third base if Bohm were to leave.

Bregman has been one of the top and consistent performers for the franchise, even though he missed several games because of a right quad strain. With such an excellent record, the Phillies will probably be in a tussle with the Red Sox over Bregman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Craig Breslow has a different approach towards “free agent” Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman, as a free agent, has stirred up the trade market, but Boston’s chief baseball officer, Craig Breslow, has kept his mouth shut irrespective of the situation. When asked about contract negotiations with Bregman’s agent, Scott Boras, he has declined to answer questions. Breslow’s actions suggest that he already has something in mind. Going after Bregman in the initial phase could lead to multiple contract rejections, with a transfer saga extending for months.

Even when asked about other players, he remains composed and tries to analyze the market before making any rash decisions. The third baseman has indeed added great value, helping them clinch their first postseason berth in MLB since 2021. With the Phillies and other franchises in the race to sign the veteran baseball player, it could be a tussle for the Red Sox to bring him back to the squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, Breslow was bold enough to trade Rafael Devers to San Francisco, who was one of the key players of the Red Sox. But it helped Bregman assume a crucial role within the franchise. It looks like Breslow knows what he is doing amidst the Alex Bregman saga, which has just begun. It will be interesting to see which team finally lands the veteran All-Star. Share your thoughts in the comments below.