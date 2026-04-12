Red Sox Bears Brunt of Rafael Devers Trade: Has Boston’s Trade With the Giants Been Fruitful?

It has been almost a year since the Rafael Devers trade, and now is a good time to see how it has played out for the teams involved. How the Boston Red Sox are doing after moving on from their “supposed” franchise cornerstone, how the Giants are doing with their new 1st base player, and how the Dodgers are somehow the winners of this trade.

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Rafael Devers was traded from the Boston Red Sox to the San Francisco Giants after a long internal conflict. All this started when the Red Sox decided to sign Alex Bregman for a 3-year, $120M deal. We knew that once the Red Sox signed Bregman, he was going to be their starting 3rd base player. But the problem was that Devers had held that place for a long time.

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This meant that Devers had to shift to DH duties, and at the start, he was okay with it. But when Triston Casas suffered a knee injury, the Red Sox asked Devers to play first base, and everything fell apart. Devers openly criticized and called out the management and said that he wasn’t going to play every single position they want and ruin his game.

That is when the Red Sox front office decided that a trade was necessary. Boston leadership, including John Henry and Craig Breslow, met Devers before deciding the trade was a requirement.

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The Red Sox believed that moving on from Devers would solve their roster tensions and reduce a major load on the payroll. The Giants accepted to eat the other 8 years of his contract, and that was a relief, but the business the Red Sox have done with that freed money is abysmal.

USA Today via Reuters Oct 11, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) hits a three-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning during the third inning during game four of the 2021 ALDS at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Boston fans expected the Red Sox to pay a big contract for Alex Bregman after he chose free agency, but they didn’t. So the money they had saved from offloading Devers’ contract was not used here. They literally chose to ignore the words of Boras when he said that Bregman had other offers on the table. So they not only lost Devers, but also lost Bregman, the guy they traded away Devers for.

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What makes this trade look worse is the players they got in return for Rafael Devers from the Giants. The Red Sox got Kyle Harrison, Jordan Hicks, James Tibbs III, and Jose Bello. Take a guess where these players are now? NOT ON THE RED SOX!

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Kyle Harrison was traded to Milwaukee after just three appearances for Boston in the major leagues. With the Brewers, Harrison has started the season well with a 1-0 win-loss record and an ERA of 2.61. Jordan Hicks struggled badly with an 8.20 ERA in 21 relief outings with Boston and was traded away to Chicago. Boston will have a sense of relief knowing that Hicks has not been any better with the White Sox.

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Finally, James Tibbs III was traded away to the Los Angeles Dodgers for starting pitcher Dustin May. Even this move was a major failure, as he finished 2025 with an ERA of 5.40 for the Red Sox. He was later traded away to the Cardinals. Only Jose Bello remains in Boston, but he is still viewed as a low-level prospect. The Red Sox are literally left with no one from that trade except Bello.

This raises a major question as to what the Red Sox management did with the money they got from offloading Devers. They didn’t pay Bregman or sign any big bat like Pete Alonso or Kyle Schwarber. They did sign Willson Contreras and Ranger Suarez, but were they really good enough to upgrade the team that was there in 2025?

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Because now, Roman Anthony, at a very young age, is having to carry the weight of the lineup, and the Red Sox fans will hope that it doesn’t break his back.

Has the Rafael Devers trade really made a positive impact on the Giants?

Rafael Devers arrived in San Francisco through a blockbuster trade meant to reshape the lineup. The Giants acquired him from Boston in June 2025 alongside Jordan Hicks and Kyle Harrison.

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When the San Francisco Giants traded for Rafael Devers, the expectations were very high. The fans expected the Giants to make the postseason, but the team fell short. But for half the season that Devers played at San Francisco, he put up good numbers, hitting 15 homers in 73 games.

Although this showed power, there were also questions about his consistency at the plate.

Devers’ first months in San Francisco were inconsistent as the team also struggled with overall performance. After the trade, the Giants posted a 43–58 record across 101 games he played. Devers finished the Giants’ season with a .236 average and 20 homers.

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But his strikeout rate rose to nearly 30%, showing that he lacked discipline at the plate.

Imago September 18, 2025, Los Angeles, California, USA: San francisco giants third baseman RAFAEL DEVERS dives but cannot field a hard ground ball hit by Los angeles dodgers BEN RORTVEDT during the game at Dodger stadium. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAh201 20250918_zsp_h201_006 Copyright: xYichinxHoux

His 2026 season has also not started very well. Devers is batting with an average of .218 with 2 homers in the 14 games he has played. We also saw the Giants go through a rough phase where the offense, including Devers, had stopped firing.

Despite the inconsistencies, Devers had a breakout game against the Phillies when he smashed a 411-foot home run

The Giants rank 11th in the league when it comes to batting average and dead last when it comes to homers. So it shows that Devers’ “power bat” has not been very effective. If the team is to improve its record from the previous season, the Giants will need the likes of Devers to deliver alongside Willy Adames and Matt Chapman.

He’s finally starting to hit after a rough start with his new team. If he can stay consistent, the Giants’ decision to trade for him will look like a genius move for the playoffs. But if he goes cold again, there will be questions if taking that risk actually got them any closer to a World Series.

At the end of it all, the Dodgers look like the winners of this deal

Dustin May left Los Angeles in a deal that sent James Tibbs III into the Dodgers system. The move came during a busy trade stretch involving Boston and multiple roster reshuffles.

May’s time after leaving the Dodgers did not deliver the impact many expected from his early promise. He posted a 5.40 ERA in six appearances for Boston before moving on again. That early outcome made the Dodgers’ return package more closely watched by fans and analysts.

James Tibbs III quickly became the main focus of what the Dodgers received in that trade chain. He opened Triple-A play with a .380 batting average and seven home runs in twelve games. Those numbers also included 13 RBIs and multiple extra-base hits in short early stretches. His OPS climbed above 1.000, showing clear power impact in limited opportunities.

The Dodgers’ development staff noted improved contact quality and a stronger lift in his swing approach.

Before arriving in Los Angeles, Tibbs had already shown solid form with a .900 OPS in Double-A.

He’s been a much better hitter since joining the Dodgers. He’s driving the ball in the air instead of hitting weak grounders, and he’s delivering big doubles and home runs when it matters most. One stretch included eight hits across thirteen at-bats during a dominant weekend series run.

Imago March 29, 2026: Oklahoma City Comets outfielder James Tibbs III 3 points to the dugout after hitting a home run during the MLB, Baseball Herren, USA baseball game between the Albuquerque Isotopes and the Oklahoma City Comets at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, OK. /CSM MiLB Baseball 2026: Albuquerque Vs Oklahoma City Mar 29 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc04_ 20260329_zma_c04_322 Copyright: xRonxLanex

That hot streak pushed him into wider discussion across minor league reports and coverage.

As Tibbs continued producing, conversations grew about a possible future call-up to the Dodgers roster. The team currently features Teoscar Hernandez, Kyle Tucker, and Andy Pages in the outfield. Hernandez’s age of 33 creates a natural long-term opportunity for younger players like Tibbs.

Reports suggest the Dodgers view him as a long-term depth piece rather than trade material. His performance keeps forcing internal evaluation about the timing of a potential promotion.

Overall, the Dodgers benefited by gaining a high-performing prospect while losing a struggling major league arm.

Dustin May’s post-trade numbers showed inconsistency compared to expectations from his earlier Dodgers tenure. Meanwhile, James Tibbs III is crushing it in the minors, hitting for a great average and showing lots of power. The Dodgers are incredibly excited for his future in the big leagues. It just proves how good LA is at finding and developing talent.

Boston traded Devers, expecting flexibility, yet lost talent while mismanaging every major replacement move. San Francisco gained Devers but still struggles, showing one star cannot fix structural weaknesses. Los Angeles turned fallout into an advantage, as Tibbs’ development keeps outshining May’s underwhelming post-trade results.