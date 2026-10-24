Red Sox Could Make a Surprising Move on 30 YO Star After 3 Long Years

The Boston Red Sox have until November 20 to decide whether Gonzalez’s 2025 breakout justifies his arbitration salary. After the Chicago White Sox designated him for assignment, the 30-year-old utility man found his niche with the Boston Red Sox. Now, Gonzalez’s future is once again uncertain ahead of the 2027 season. Whether he will stay or the Red Sox will non-tender him can only be confirmed after November 20.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Romy Gonzalez is under a 1-year, $1.6 million contract with the Boston Red Sox to avoid salary arbitration. Boston claimed him off waivers after the White Sox DFA’d him ahead of the 2024 season. He is signed through the 2026 season and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2029. But before that, Gonzalez must worry about the upcoming season, as he is eligible for arbitration. Regardless of a potential lockout over the new CBA negotiations, the Red Sox will have to decide on the future of 17 arbitration-eligible players before November 20. First up is Romy Gonzalez.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Sean McAdams of MassLive, “Gonzalez missed the first half of the season recovering from spring shoulder surgery, and in a brief stretch with the team, struggled with a .572 OPS in 19 games. As someone who hits lefites well, he has value, but the infield depth picture is more crowded than ever, making Gonzalez a potential non-tender candidate if he doesn’t agree to a lesser deal.”

The Red Sox’s postseason ended early when the New York Yankees swept them in the AL Wild Card Series. As they prepare for the offseason, Boston will evaluate their roster to open spots for new players, which puts Gonzalez’s future with the Red Sox on the line after an underwhelming 2026 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, Gonzalez appeared in a career-high 96 games, batting .305 with 9 home runs, 53 RBIs, and an .826 OPS. His ability to handle multiple infield positions while delivering against left-handed pitchers made him a useful option for former manager Alex Cora.

Gonzalez was especially effective against lefties, hitting .331 with a .978 OPS in those matchups. Seven of his nine home runs came against left-handed pitching, underscoring his importance in the specialized role.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, shoulder surgery derailed him in 2026 and delayed his major-league debut to June 28. After his breakout season last year, Gonzalez played only 19 games this season, hitting just .185 with 1 home run, 7 RBIs, and a .572 OPS. Boston subsequently optioned him to Triple-A Worcester in August. Though he slashed .370/.434/.589 with a 1.023 OPS from August 15 to September 19 in Triple-A, Gonzalez was never called up.

The Red Sox have non-tendered players before. Last season, they non-tendered 1B Nathaniel Lowe. They signed Lowe after the Washington Nationals released him. The franchise did not offer him a contract because his projected salary in arbitration hit $13.5 million. The Red Sox considered it an overpay after Lowe hit .280 with 2 homers and 16 RBIs in 34 games. Furthermore, the Red Sox’s need to open roster spots made Lowe expendable.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the disappointing numbers posted by Gonzalez do not tell the entire story, considering he was not at full strength this season. His value lies in his role as a bench player, particularly if the Red Sox need a right-handed batter against left-handed pitching. Gonzalez’s ability to play multiple infield positions adds to his appeal. He can be particularly valuable over a 162-game season, helping managers navigate the inevitable challenges of a long campaign.

However, the Red Sox front office must determine whether that potential contribution justifies a projected salary increase (from $1.6 million to $1.8 million) and a place on an increasingly competitive roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Red Sox prepare for the 2027 season, they are making sure to touch all the bases, like bringing changes in coaching.

Red Sox announce coaching adjustments

ADVERTISEMENT

The Red Sox have already undergone major changes to the coaching staff after the organization fired manager Alex Cora and five other coaches. The list includes bench coach Ramon Vazquez, hitting coach Peter Fatse, 3B coach Kyle Hudson, assistant hitting coach Dillon Lawson, and major league hitting strategy coach Joe Cronin.

Now, ahead of the 2027 season, the Red Sox are set to make even more changes to staff. According to MssLive’s Chris Cotillo, present 3B coach Chad Epperson will become the manager of Triple-A Worcester in 2027. Before being promoted to the role of interim manager, Chad Tracy managed the Worcester Red Sox.

Meanwhile, 1B Pablo Cabrera, who was promoted because of the dismissals in April this season, will return to his previous role next year. Cabrera was the Red Sox’s minor league defensive coordinator.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Red Sox have plenty to work through before the 2027 Opening Day, starting with offering arbitration contracts before the deadline hits.