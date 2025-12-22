Red Sox–Cubs Hit Major Offseason Roadblock as Mariners GM Pushes for $66M Reunion

Two months in, and the Red Sox’s offseason has been pretty forgettable so far. They were linked to big names like Pete Alonso, Edwin Díaz, and a few others early on, but ultimately came up empty in those pursuits. Now it looks like they could also be on the verge of losing one of their own, with veteran Alex Bregman potentially heading out the door as Boston hesitates to commit to a long-term deal.

Meanwhile, the Cubs are still searching for an answer at third base. Matt Shaw didn’t exactly wow anyone last season, so Chicago remains active in the market. And that’s where the Red Sox and Cubs briefly crossed paths, with Eugenio Suárez emerging as a possible fit for both teams. The $66 million slugger checks a lot of boxes and seems like a clean solution to each club’s needs.

But there may be a twist! A recent report suggests Suárez’s former team hasn’t ruled out a reunion, which could complicate things for both Boston and Chicago.

“We’ve maintained contact with Geno’s reps. We love Geno. Geno brings a ton – not just on the field with the 49 homers and the big moments – but off the field (with) his steady presence, great makeup, and what he brings to a clubhouse every day. It’s ready hard to replicate.” Mariners GM Justin Hollander on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM.

Well, if Suárez really does end up back in Seattle, it would mark his third reunion with the Mariners. If you remember, they first acquired him in March 2022, then brought him back again at this year’s trade deadline in late July. So naturally, the question is: why are the Mariners still so interested in him?

The production is the easy answer.

The two-time All-Star crushed 49 HRs in 2025, drove in a career-best 118 runs, and posted an .824 OPS across 159 games split between Seattle and the Diamondbacks. Yes, his second stint with the Mariners wasn’t pretty on the surface as he hit just .189/.255/.428, but Suárez has a track record of coming through when it matters most.

Just look at the postseason. His signature moment came in the ALCS, when he launched a late grand slam in Game 5 that swung the series in Seattle’s favor. Now, that kind of clutch factor still carries real weight in a clubhouse.

Moreover, Seattle may actually make more sense for him than Boston or Chicago. Defensively, Suárez has been average for a while now, and the numbers back that up. In 2025, DRS (-6) and OAA (-3) were far from flattering. But the Mariners have solid internal options at third base and the flexibility to slide Suárez into a DH role, where his bat plays without exposing his glove.

That’s where things get tricky for the Red Sox and Cubs. Boston is staring down the possibility of losing Alex Bregman, and Chicago still isn’t sold on Matt Shaw. Both teams need a true third baseman, not just a power bat. And if Seattle swoops in and brings Suárez back yet again, it only makes an already tough situation even tougher for those two clubs.

The Mariners’ shopping list doesn’t end with Suárez

Well, Suárez isn’t the only name on the Mariners’ radar this offseason. Seattle is also reportedly in the mix for Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte, another familiar face for the franchise. And he would be a major upgrade.

The 32-year-old put together a strong 2025 season, hitting .283 with 28 HRs, 72 RBIs, and an impressive .893 OPS. So, he brings impact, versatility, and postseason experience, all things Seattle could use more of.

Another name to watch is Brendan Donovan. He racked up 31 doubles in 2025, showing both gap power and an ability to generate offense in key moments. Moreover, a .287 batting average and .354 OBP paint the picture of a reliable hitter. That’s exactly the kind of player you want up when the pressure is on, and runs are at a premium.

So, the Mariners may have fallen short of a deep postseason run in 2025, but it’s clear they’re determined not to let that happen again. Between exploring reunions and targeting steady, productive bats, Seattle’s front office is clearly in win-now mode as it looks ahead to next season.