Red Sox Fanbase Reality Laid Bare After NESN Drops Surprising Viewership Numbers

The Red Sox were recently crowned as the third most valuable team in baseball in 2026 by Sportico. And they proved it just by their opening game against the Reds. Back during the offseason, fans wondered if the team’s refusal to sign big names would kill the buzz around Fenway. But the first game’s viewership numbers just blew those concerns out of the water, proving the fanbase’s loyalty runs deep.

“The season-opener yesterday was the highest-streamed Red Sox game in NESN history – 17.5 percent higher than the previous record, which was Roman Anthony’s debut last year on June 9. It was also 38 percent higher than opening day 2025,” Red Sox insider Jen McCaffrey cited NESN.

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The Red Sox’s opening game against the Reds could be assuring for the fans in terms of on-field performance. It had all the fan-favorite elements like Garrett Crochet‘s dominance at the mound with 8 SOs and zero runs, and Marcelo Mayer‘s return to form with 2 runs. However, what’s surprising is how the game became the most-streamed game for NESN.

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Since 1984, NESN has broadcast the Red Sox, and in between, the team has had legends like David Ortiz and Pedro Martinez. Even last year, they had big names like Alex Bregman. In contrast, this season opener game had Crochet, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Jarren Duran as the most well-known names in the roster. Still, it beat the previous record by 17.5% and was higher than the 2025 Opening Day.

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So, the Red Sox again proved to be a big-market team, and that’s their reality, regardless of whether marquee names are signed. The previous record was the game when Roman Anthony debuted in MLB last year. It was expected because Anthony was one of the most hyped prospects from the Red Sox and was coming off 42 career homers in the minors. This time, though, no such surprises were waiting, but still, fans flocked in.

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Last offseason, Red Sox GM Craig Breslow was on the receiving end of the fans’ ire. After losing Bregman, big names like Pete Alonso, Bo Bichette, and Kyle Tucker were rumored to be with the Red Sox, but none of those deals happened. Breslow made it clear that the team needed big-name sluggers on the roster. However, they were unable to land any, leaving them unimpressed. “There are quite a lot of things that Breslow doesn’t do well as a GM. Worrying,” one fan said during the offseason.

So, it was uncertain whether the Red Sox had enough firepower in 2026 to retain the fans. But the opening day laid bare all uncertainties. And if Boston’s on-field performance in the opening game is any sign, Breslow may become a fan-favorite GM again.

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The Red Sox’s on-field stint backs their viewership record

While the Red Sox created history beyond the foul line, their on-field performance in the opening game backs it up. The game was absolutely clean from Boston’s end with proper baserunning, shutout pitches, and error-free defense. And yes, a good demonstration of how well the Red Sox learned the ABS.

First, it was Crochet’s shutout innings. In his 6 innings, he allowed only 3 hits. With that, he became the first pitcher to start on Opening Day in each of his first three seasons as a starter. Then it was Mayer’s show. He was on the bench at the start but came as a pinch hitter in the seventh. Result? He scored a go-ahead run on a single from Ceddanne Rafaela. He later singled to start the ninth inning and also scored a big-time insurance run.

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So, Alex Cora would be well assured after Mayer’s inconsistent run last year, which finished with just .228 and 4 homers. Furthermore, the Red Sox played error-free defense. Entering the season, Boston had committed the most defensive errors in the league last year. So, fielding should be another assurance for Cora as well as for the fans.

And lastly, it was Roman Anthony’s smartness that stole the limelight. In the ninth, Anthony let go of a slider by the Reds’ Connor Phillips that went just under the strike zone. It was called a strike and a third out, thus ending the inning. But Anthony’s immediate helmet tap paused the moment, and ABS proved Anthony right.

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It was then followed by singles by Trevor Story and Jarren Duran, and the score went to 3-0. So, everything went in the Red Sox’s favor on the first day, and fans would hope it stays till the end of the season, and leads to a World Series win.