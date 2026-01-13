Red Sox Fans Left Reeling as Diamondbacks Close In on Stealing $275M Cardinals Star

It looks like this offseason is going to be very tough for both the Boston Red Sox and their fans. Almost every player linked to them has signed elsewhere. Started with Pete Alonso, then Kyle Schwarber. And then came Alex Bregman, and now we have a Cardinals star who is ditching the Red Sox.

Reports indicate that Nolan Arenado, whom the Red Sox have been linked to for a long time, might be heading to Arizona.

“The Arizona Diamondbacks are in serious discussions to acquire third baseman Nolan Arenado from the St. Louis Cardinals, multiple sources tell The Athletic,” wrote Katie Woo.

The Boston Red Sox linked themselves to Nolan Arenado throughout the 2025 offseason as a potential third baseman replacement.

With Alex Bregman signing a five-year, $175 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, this trade gained immediate urgency for Boston. Arenado must waive a full no-trade clause to move. And he has two years left on an eight-year, $260 million contract. Over the past three seasons, he averaged 2.4 wins above replacement per 162 games with a .725 OPS and 18 home runs per season.

Now, serious talks have emerged between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Arizona Diamondbacks. This puts Arenado’s potential Red Sox move in doubt. In 2025, Arenado played 107 games, hitting .237 with 12 home runs, 52 RBIs, and a .666 OPS, reflecting a down season. He has earned 10 Gold Gloves, five Silver Sluggers, and eight All-Star selections, demonstrating sustained defensive and offensive value.

If the Diamondbacks finalize a deal, Boston could miss a critical chance to secure a veteran third baseman. This would also mean losing an important leadership presence in the clubhouse.

The Red Sox keep chasing shadows while Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado slip through their fingers. Fans watch other teams improve as Boston’s offseason strategy struggles to catch up. Craig Breslow faces the challenge of convincing supporters that patience will somehow fix repeated high-profile misses.