There have been many big teams that have gone extremely silent in the offseason, like the Blue Jays and the Yankees. And one more team joining that list is their division rivals, the Boston Red Sox. And after their latest move, Boston fans are angrier than sad with Craig Breslow.

In a recent post, Jeff Passan reported that, “Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a one-year contract.”

Isiah Kiner-Falefa agreed to a one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox. He is returning to his fifth team in four seasons after batting .262 with two home runs, 40 RBIs, and 15 steals in 138 games in 2025.

His deal fills a roster hole after Boston lost free agent targets like Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette. Kiner-Falefa is going to earn $6 million for the 2026 season.

In 2025, he was versatile defensively, starting at short, third, and second base for the Pirates and Blue Jays, committing only nine errors all season. His regular season was adequate, but his offensive metrics placed him near the lowest 10th percentile in power and exit velocity last year.

Red Sox fans hoped this would help, but there’s very little pop in his bat compared to Boston’s departed stars.

In Toronto, Isiah Kiner-Falefa became infamous in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series, when he was thrown out at home plate in the bottom of the ninth. Bases were loaded with one out in a tie game. But he took a conservative lead and was tagged out, ending a chance for a walk-off title.

Some analysts noted he was instructed to stay close to avoid a double play, yet many fans blamed him online for the loss. The Dodgers won 5–4 in 11 innings, and critics pointed to this baserunning miscue as one of the key moments in the defeat.

Blue Jays fan reaction ranged from outrage to threats, illustrating the emotional toll of the loss.

Boston’s failure to keep Alex Bregman loomed large as Kiner-Falefa signed, given Bregman’s strong 2025 numbers, .273 average, 18 home runs, and 62 RBIs in 114 games, and his three All-Star selections.

Bregman opted out of his Boston deal and signed a five-year, $175 million contract with the Cubs, including a full no-trade clause. Red Sox reportedly offered $165 million over five years with deferrals, still short of Chicago’s offer.

Despite Boston valuing Bregman’s defense and bat, they couldn’t retain him, leaving a costly gap at third base.

The mishandling of Bregman highlights a repeated pattern of Boston failing to lock down top-tier free agents efficiently.

Red Sox supporters have voiced frustration that signing Kiner-Falefa isn’t the splashy addition fans hoped for after a playoff season.

Many feel the team’s offseason has lacked impact bats, especially for an offense that needed reinforcements after losing Bregman and Devers. Boston did make moves like acquiring pitchers Sonny Gray and Ranger Suárez, but free agent signings have been sparse.

The general sentiment among fans blends hope for competitive depth with disappointment that the club hasn’t added a clear offensive upgrade.

In that context, Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s signing feels practical but hardly transformational for a lineup that needs more power.

The contrast between Red Sox fans and Blue Jays fans is clearly visible after IKF’s signing

The emotional divide after IKF’s signing grew obvious as Red Sox fans bristled while Blue Jays supporters seethed, fueled by his infamous World Series baserunning error that arguably cost Toronto a title. Red Sox followers, frustrated by their quiet offseason and need for offensive impact, met the same signing with weary acceptance, highlighting how one play (Game 7 out at home) sharpened this contrast.

The fan exclaimed, “Craig finally did it…he united Red Sox fandom…everyone thinks this is a terrible move.” He believes IKF cannot replace Alex Bregman, whose 18 home runs and 62 RBIs proved elite. Last season, IKF’s baserunning blunder in Game 7 highlighted risks, showing he struggles under high-pressure situations. Despite defensive versatility, he contributes little power, leaving Boston’s lineup thin against strong AL East pitching. The comment reflects shared frustration as fans see this signing more as filler than a meaningful upgrade.

The fan wrote, “We let Bregman walk to do this? Ouch,” expressing clear disappointment. He thinks the Boston Red Sox ignored Bregman’s value, failing to offer a competitive long-term contract. Boston’s inaction during midseason extension talks showed they undervalued his three All-Star seasons and clutch production. That comment captures widespread frustration as fans see IKF as no replacement for Bregman. Many believe this decision leaves the lineup weaker despite IKF’s defensive versatility.

The fan exclaimed, “Thank God,” celebrating IKF leaving Toronto after his frustrating baserunning mistakes. They also disliked his poor offensive production, as he ranked in the 1st percentile for exit velocity last season. Over 15 postseason games, he hit just .162, frustrating fans expecting clutch contributions in October. That comment shows Blue Jays supporters are relieved, seeing him as a liability beyond the World Series. Even defensively versatile, his limited power and speed under pressure left fans exasperated all year.

The fan wrote, “Thank you Red Sox!!🙏 Sincerely, every Blue Jay fan,” expressing relief and humor. Isiah Kiner-Falefa struggled in high-pressure postseason situations, hitting only 1-for-16 in six World Series games for Toronto. Fans also criticized his baserunning decisions, like getting picked off three times in the 2025 playoffs, costing scoring opportunities. That comment captures their satisfaction as IKF leaves, ending repeated moments of costly mistakes. Even with defensive versatility, his inconsistent play in critical games frustrated Toronto supporters all season long.

The fan sarcastically wrote, “Red Sox winning the WS,” mocking the team’s quiet offseason moves. Boston added pitchers like Sonny Gray and Ranger Suárez, but left the lineup thin and unproven. Their infield now includes IKF, a defensive option, yet no true offensive upgrade replaced Bregman or Devers. Fans worry this team lacks depth, making a long 162-game season and playoffs extremely challenging. That comment reflects frustration as expectations clash with a roster unlikely to compete deep in October.

Red Sox fans brace for another long October while IKF quietly becomes the offseason scapegoat. Blue Jays supporters celebrate his departure, proving one baserunning mistake can still shape an entire fandom.