Red Sox Fans Turn On Craig Breslow as Boston Faces Another Setback

The Boston Red Sox clearly started the new season on the wrong side of things, as they have recorded only three wins in 11 games so far. Amid underwhelming performances, the Red Sox took another blow as their 28-year-old starter got sidelined early, after making just one appearance. As the Red Sox figure out their pitching plans, Craig Breslow falls under the fandom’s ire.

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Johan Oviedo got to make only one appearance for the Red Sox before an elbow injury sidelined him for at least six weeks. Against the Houston Astros, Oviedo pitched in relief, logging 3.2 innings with a 9.82 ERA, giving up 6 hits, 4 runs, and 2 homers. Boston Strong posted the news on their X handle.

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“More bad news for the Red Sox, Johan Oviedo has a flexor strain and will be shut down for 6 weeks,” wrote Boston Strong.

Oviedo signed a one-year, $1.55 million contract with Boston to avoid arbitration. The Red Sox acquired him from the Pittsburgh Pirates through a trade in December last year. The Red Sox traded away young prospects Jhostynxon Garcia and Jesus Travieso to get Oviedo, along with Tyler Samaniego and Adonys Guzman.

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Just a few days after his debut for the Red Sox, Oviedo started having elbow pain. It’s not confirmed whether the injury bothered him while pitching against the Astros. However, his pitching velocity was certainly off. His fastball dropped to 93 mph, which is noticeably slower than his 95.5 mph average from last season.

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Flexor strains can develop into season-ending injuries that require surgery. But according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, there is a silver lining for Oviedo: no surgery is needed for now.

For now, Connelly Early got to make his start in place of Oviedo. He posted a 2.89 ERA in 9.1 innings while striking out 10.

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Following Oviedo’s injury, fans have questioned Craig Breslow’s roster-building competence.

Red Sox fans turn on Breslow after Oviedo’s injury setback

The Red Sox fans are unhappy with Craig Breslow at the moment, and they have poured in on X to express their feelings.

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“Not one good trade/pickup this offseason (outside of maybe Contreras), Craig is bad at his job,” a fan wrote. Fans continue to criticize the Red Sox’s offseason trade acquisitions, including Caleb Durbin, Sonny Gray, and Johan Oviedo.

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While Oviedo is already out, veteran starter Sonny Gray has not yet met the fans’ expectations. Gray posted a 4.50 ERA across 10 innings, allowing 10 hits, 6 runs, 5 earned runs, 1 homer, and 8 strikeouts. Durbin, too, has not been as effective as the Red Sox would have liked. Durbin is 4-for-33, batting at an average of .121.

With Oviedo out for six weeks, another fan took a dig at Breslow. The fan sarcastically commented, “Good trade, Craig,” while another questioned, “Can we agree that Breslow has set this team back years?” Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy had earlier stated that they are aiming for a deep postseason run. They aim to build upon their 89-win 2025 season. But so far, their strategy seems to be faltering as they sit at the bottom of the AL East.

Regarding Oviedo’s update, a user wrote, “Feel like that’s good news because it could have been a lot worse.” If Oviedo indeed manages to heal within only six weeks, we can certainly consider him lucky. Because a flexor strain can turn out to be a lot worse, even needing Tommy John surgery. Oviedo has already undergone Tommy John surgery in December 2023.

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“Gimmie Tolle,” demanded one fan, as a replacement for Oviedo. The 23-year-old lefty, Payton Tolle, is currently pitching for Triple-A Worcester in the Red Sox’s farm system. He pitched for the Red Sox in Spring Training 2026, posting a 2.53 ERA in 4 games with 13 strikeouts. With Ranger Suárez, Gray, and Oviedo making it to the team, Tolle did not get a roster spot. Tolle is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in 2 starts across 10 innings and 13 strikeouts in Triple-A this season.

If the Red Sox cannot turn their season around, Breslow will face even more anger from the fans.