Red Sox Fans Unleash Loud Boos on $87.5M Star After Controversial Lack of Hustle

It is hardly a surprise to anyone that the anchor behind the Red Sox’s surge is rather controversial. His emotional altercations against the Washington Nationals in early July and a controversial helmet-tap ejection have not been lost on anyone. Then there was a seven-game suspension to further worsen his troubles. But that’s just one side of the coin. The other side carries his contributions during the 15-game win streak and the nine-game win streak before they faced the Athletics on Saturday. He was grinding it out at the plate when a lazy play unfolded, and what followed was Fenway Park abandoning one of its own.

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“Red Sox fans booed Willson Contreras for not hustling down the line,” Foul Territory wrote on X, posting a 14-second clip.

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During the bottom of the eighth inning at Fenway Park, where the Athletics were leading 6-2, Willson Contreras chose not to run to first base on a groundout to third. That play was enough for the fans to start booing him, and given that the Red Sox were already riding a nine-game winning streak and were in a four-run hole, fans definitely were not putting up with his lack of hustle.

On the 100 mph ground ball, the Venezuelan hit towards Tommy White, and then he ran almost halfway to first base before he turned to the dugout. In the meantime, the Athletics’ third baseman made a throw to first base. And the fact that the slugger had struck out in each of his first three at-bats before this didn’t help much with the fans’ frustration.

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However, if you look at it, then such a play is not something of Contreras’ nature. He has been the anchor of the lineup in Boston’s turnaround, along with the improved pitching staff. From June 25 through this past Thursday, the Yankees’ archrivals have recorded a 3.34 ERA, which is the fifth-best mark in MLB during that span.

Before coming into the second game of the series, Contreras was not in full health, and that’s something he pointed out to the interim manager as well. Though what exactly he is going through is not yet known, he did leave the Wednesday game after four innings owing to sickness. The next two days that followed, his status remained out as well.

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“I know how that looks, but I’m also aware more than others that he’s a little beat up and told us before the game, ‘I don’t have everything today,'” Chad Tracy said. “So I’m fine. Especially with a guy that plays the game as hard as he does and how hard he turns around first base all the time, I’m fine with it.

“He hasn’t played in a couple days, his first day in there. I’m sure he’s probably a little fatigued, but he’ll be fine.”

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On the other hand, though, when Contreras was asked about a comment on how things unfolded, he declined.

If anything, though, this wasn’t the first time the 34-year-old was getting booed. Back in mid-July during the Home Run Derby, the fans had booed every time he appeared to hit. In fact, the fans at Citizens Bank Park made their loyalties clear for Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. But that hardly affected Contreras as he put his hands to his ears, signaling the crowd to get louder.

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“They’ve been booing me for 10 years, so I had fun with it,” said Contreras. “I like when I get booed. It inspired me a little bit. But, like I said, it was a great experience. I would do it again. I want to.

This is Contreras’ first season in Boston, and his contract runs for the next two seasons, with a club option for 2028. And since he has time and again stressed how much he is enjoying his time in Boston so far, he needs to show that rather than shy away from a hustle play.

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Having originally signed a five-year, $87.5 million deal with the Cardinals, the first baseman has slashed .287/.393/.536 with .929 OPS in 106 games played.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Boston recorded 10 hits and three runs, along with four extra-base hits. The club struck out 15 times, and given that they left 12 runners on base, that contributed to their downfall.

Even though the Red Sox lost the game, their start was not challenging, as they held a 2-0 lead after Andruw Monasterio’s two-run single. What led to their eventual downfall was their pitching. Jake Bennett was decent through three frames before allowing a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth, putting the visitors up 3-2.

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What we eventually saw was Boston’s sixth loss in its last 38 games.

The Boston Red Sox have one more game left to go against the Athletics, which will decide the outcome of the series.