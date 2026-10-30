Red Sox Finally Let Go of 29YO Star as They Make Their First Move in the Offseason

Nate Eaton, a 29-year-old outfielder and third baseman, batted .160 with one home run in 24 games, yet the Boston Red Sox moved him less than 24 hours after the World Series ended. The Athletics got the offseason’s first trade done. Boston confirmed it on X.

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The announcement itself was short and procedural.

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In a post on the club’s official X account, the Red Sox announced the trade with the following caption.

“The #RedSox today traded OF Nate Eaton to the Athletics,” the Boston Red Sox wrote on their official X account on October 29, 2026, “in exchange for minor league RHP Jareth Rayo.”

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Eaton had burned his final option year, and RosterResource projected the Red Sox at 44 players on the 40-man roster before the deal. With the injured list disappearing Monday, 60-day IL players must reclaim spots, and Boston still needs three more openings after this move.

Despite his struggles this season, Eaton’s speed (96th percentile sprint) and defensive value made him a prospect worth developing elsewhere.

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The Athletics carry their own storyline since this was their first move under Taylor Smith, the new president of baseball operations. Smith worked in Boston’s front office under chief baseball officer Craig Breslow from 2024 to 2026, so he knows Eaton well.

That familiarity makes sense given what Eaton offers.

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Statcast placed his sprint speed in the 96th percentile this year, and he is 25-for-28 on steal attempts in the majors. He also logged 14 Defensive Runs Saved across 578 outfield innings and posted a .262/.329/.444 line with a 96 wRC+ at Triple-A from 2023 to 2026. That is a bench glove with wheels.

Eaton must still fight for a bench job behind the Athletics’ projected starting outfield of Henry Bolte, Lawrence Butler, and Tyler Soderstrom, but Boston’s puzzle runs deeper.

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Where do Red Sox go from here?

Boston’s puzzle is bigger than a single roster spot.

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Eaton’s exit barely eases an outfield jam that still features Jarren Duran, Eli White, Roman Anthony, Jahmai Jones, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu, all chasing at-bats.

Pitching is another need.

The Red Sox have only two major league free agents, so trades will drive the winter, and a right-handed starter fits given the surplus of lefties. A middle infielder or designated hitter could also help.

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Duran and designated hitter Masataka Yoshida remain logical trade chips after years of rumors. Moving either would clear traffic and fund upgrades for a club that finished 87-75 before a two-game sweep by the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.

Jareth Rayo is a long-term bet.

The 18-year-old right-hander posted a 5.50 ERA with 36 strikeouts and 20 walks across 36 innings in the Dominican Summer League and has not pitched above rookie ball. P

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atience will matter more than immediate impact. Boston bought a lottery-ticket arm it can afford to wait on.