Red Sox Forced to Dangle 2 Pitchers for Matt Shaw as Alex Bregman Void Haunts More After $15M Miss: Insider

For the Boston Red Sox, the ghost of Alex Bregman isn’t just haunting third base; it’s now threatening to raid their farm system. Now that they have even lost Eugenio Suarez to the Cincinnati Reds on a 1-year $15 million deal, the Red Sox may shift their focus to Matt Shaw of the Cubs. While trying desperately to fill their 3B void, the future of Boston’s top prospects may become uncertain.

According to Robbie Hyde, the Boston Red Sox are looking to trade Payton Tolle and Connelly Early to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Matt Shaw. And it’s not without logic.

“They have a bit of a conundrum there in Chicago, depending on how you look at it. You got Bregman at 3rd base, you got Hoerner at 2nd base, and then you got Matt Shaw, who had some ups and downs last year. Looked really good at times. Had to make some adjustments along the way. Has made some adjustments this past offseason as well. But with Shaw very up and down year, last year, but more so right now, looking at a utility role unless someone goes down, with an injury or whatever it may be. So I could see the Cubs hanging on to both these guys, and with Hoerner, he is a free agent next year. So, if he ends up going elsewhere, Matt Shaw can just take over at 2nd base,” Hyde explained.

The Chicago Cubs might be interested in trading Matt Shaw to the Boston Red Sox due to his uneven performance last season.

He had a disappointing start and struggled in his first 18 games, hitting only .172 with two extra-base hits. Due to the struggles, he was demoted back to Triple-A. Shaw continued his hit-or-miss performance throughout the first half of the season and improved only in the second half.

Since then, he has worked on his leg kick, timing mechanism, swing focus, and defense. Yet, the Cubs might not risk playing him this season because he might suffer from the same problems. But that may not be the only reason why Matt Shaw could join the Red Sox.

The Cubs have two elite defenders in their infield.

Nico Hoerner at 2nd base and Alex Bregman at 3rd base.

Last May, Bregman’s defense at third base against the New York Mets cannot be forgotten. Pete Alonso hit an 85.9 mph changeup from Sean Newcomb with an exit velocity of 86.6 mph. And Bregman was ready for it as he made an impressive diving play at 3B to catch the ball. Then, he threw it to Nick Sogard, who retired Alonso as the final out of the top of the 9th inning. But despite A-Breg’s heroics, the Mets won the game 5-1.

Bregman is an elite hitter as well.

Last April, he recorded 5 hits and ran bases against the Tampa Bay Rays. His performance led the Red Sox to win 7-4. Breggy’s 18 home runs and 62 RBIs in 114 games last season underscore the kind of middle-of-the-order power the Red Sox currently lack at third base.

Likewise, Hoerner is an elite contact hitter and defender at 2nd base.

Since Matt Shaw is a utility player, the Cubs may trade him to the Red Sox. But Hoerner will become a free agent next year. Why does that matter?

The Cubs can consider trading him to the Red Sox instead and move Matt Shaw to 2B. But Robbie Hyde doesn’t seem convinced.

“Now, Hoerner, you’d have to give up a pretty good amount for him. Even though it’s only a one-year rental, he was in the top 20 when it came to Fangraphs’ wins over replacement last-year. Had a 4.8 WAR overall, hit.297, .345 on base, .394 on the slugging. A guy who’s going to give you more contact, but very good defense over at 2nd base. One of the top defenders in the game. Good speed as well. Right around 30 stolen bases last year. So, a guy that I could see fitting very well with the Red Sox.”

“But from the Cubs’ point of view, I don’t know if they’d want to give him up, man. I mean, I think you could say he was their MVP last year. So, in the end, I don’t know. I have a hard time seeing the Cubs moving on from him,” Hyde continued.

Hoerner’s impressive defense was evident at NLDS Game 3 against the Milwaukee Brewers. Hoerner showed his range by snagging a 107.3 mph rocket off the bat of Christian Yelich, turning a sure-fire hit into a crucial out. With that, the Cubs escaped elimination with a 4-3 win and forced a Game 4.

Hoerner’s value wasn’t limited to his glove, as he also proved to be a potent threat at the plate.

Last August, he hit a 92.3 mph four-seam fastball from Carson Wisenhunt into a three-run home run to left-center field with an exit velocity of 103.1 mph. While one of the audience members received a memento, Hoerner celebrated with his teammates.

Throughout 156 games last season, he recorded 7 home runs with 29 stolen bases, winning his second Gold Glove Award.

Now, if Hoerner joins the Boston Red Sox, he would fit in the 2nd base alongside Nick Sogard, Romy Gonzalez, David Hamilton, and Ceddane Rafaela. But the Cubs may not want to lose such caliber!

Meanwhile, as things stand for the Boston Red Sox, they have not yet found a suitable replacement for 3rd base since Alex Bregman signed with the Cubs (5-year, $175 million). Next, after losing Geno, they may have to offer two of their pitching prospects, Payton Tolle and Connelly Early, to fill the void at 3rd base. And this is exactly where Robbie Hyde seems to think that Matt Shaw might come in useful.

“But [MATT] Shaw, I could see being a possibility for the Red Sox. Would be quite expensive as well. Now, when it comes to a possible trade for Matt Shaw, I do think the Red Sox would have to start with either Payton Tolle or Connelly Early. When it comes to the Cubs pitching within the organization, they already have a lot of floor. They need more upside,” Hyde stated.

Matt Shaw has established himself as a skilled 3B. His defense at the position was evident against the Milwaukee Brewers last August. He grabbed the ball with his bare hand and threw it to Michael Busch at 1st base to score an out for Christian Yelich in the 6th inning.

In 126 games last season, he recorded 13 home runs and 44 RBIs. With the Red Sox, Shaw may fit well alongside Nate Eaton, Nick Sogard, and Marcelo Mayer. There is also a possibility of the team moving him to 2B and playing Mayer to 3B.

In return, the Chicago Cubs will receive two amazing pitchers with Tolle and Early.

Last August, Payton Tolle struck out 8 Pittsburgh Pirates batters while allowing only 2 runs in his MLB debut. In 7 games throughout the season, he recorded 19 strikeouts.

Connelly Early celebrated his historic MLB debut last September by striking out 11 batters of the Athletics in 5 innings. He ended the season by recording 29 SOs in only 4 games with a 2.22 ERA. With the Cubs, both these pitchers can join a starting rotation alongside Edward Cabrera, Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, Cade Horton, and others.

While the Red Sox are yet to make a final decision, they might think of trading another player to the San Diego Padres for a potential 2B.

The Red Sox might trade Brayan Bello to the Padres for Jake Cronenworth

Reportedly, the Red Sox are looking to land Jake Cronenworth from the San Diego Padres to play 2B. In return, they can trade Brayan Bello.

Last July, Cronenworth showed his defensive skills against the New York Mets. Tyrone Taylor hit an 82.7 mph sweeper from Yu Darvish with a 62.4 mph exit velocity. Cronenworth made an impressive diving catch at 2nd base and scored an out for Taylor during the top of the 3rd inning. Luis Arraez congratulated him with a pat on his head.

In 135 games last season, he recorded 11 home runs and 59 RBIs. With the Boston Red Sox, Cronenworth could be resuming his role at second base alongside David Hamilton, Romy Gonzalez, Mickey Gaspar, and Ceddane Rafaela.

Brayan Belleo, on the other hand, could be an affordable back-of-rotation-pitcher for the San Diego Padres alongside Randy Vasquez, Matt Waldron, JP Sears, Joe Musgrove, and Nick Pivetta. He displayed his pitching prowess when he struck out 7 batters of the San Diego Padres over 5 2/3 innings. In 29 games last season, he recorded 124 strikeouts with a 3.35 ERA.

With Spring Training starting on February 20, 2026, time is ticking for the Red Sox, and the decision must come fast!