Red Sox Give Up On $116.5M Trade Target After Major Willson Contreras Move, Per Insider

Remember, the Red Sox initially set their sights on Kyle Schwarber, but that deal never came together. Then they pivoted to Pete Alonso, only to miss out again. Most recently, reports suggested Boston was pursuing Kyle Tucker or possibly one of his cheaper alternatives.

Instead, the Red Sox finally made a splash by trading with the Cardinals for Willson Contreras. And he should provide the impact bat they’ve been looking for at first base after hitting 20 HRs and 31 doubles in 2025. However, according to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Boston’s price for Contreras may go beyond just Hunter Dobbins, Yhoiker Fajardo, and Blake Aita. Rather, the Red Sox could ultimately end up paying a much higher cost.

“The Red Sox are expected to end their pursuit of 2B Ketel Marte,” Boston Strong quoted Nightengale.

Well, Ketel Marte had been linked to the Red Sox for a while as a more affordable fallback option to Kyle Tucker. Why? Because Tucker is expected to command something close to $400 million. So, Marte’s projected $116.5 million price tag looked far more manageable.

Now, though, it sounds like Boston is backing off from any talks it may have had with the Diamondbacks about the three-time All-Star second baseman, whose name has been everywhere on the rumor mill this winter.

The Red Sox clearly needed to add a bat. They got one in Willson Contreras, who comes with three years of team control, including a club option for 2028. Marte, meanwhile, is signed for six more seasons with an option that runs through 2031. So, it appears Boston decided that the long-term cost just wasn’t worth it. That doesn’t completely shut the door on the pursuit of Tucker. But at around $400 million, it’s hard to see the Red Sox actually pulling that off.

In the end, time will tell whether going all-in on Contreras and passing on their other major targets ends up being a smart move. Or one they regret down the road.

The Red Sox are still behind Bregman

Even if the Red Sox have backed off on Ketel Marte, it doesn’t mean they’re out of the Alex Bregman sweepstakes.

According to MLB insider Chris Cotillo, Boston isn’t done adding offense yet: “With Contreras in tow, the Red Sox are expected to continue pursuing offense via free agency and trade. The Red Sox remain engaged with third baseman Alex Bregman about a return to Boston, as well, with club officials remaining hopeful. But not necessarily either optimistic or pessimistic — at this juncture.”

Moreover, landing Contreras, along with freeing up trade chips and adding roughly $8 million in cash flexibility. That could give Boston one more real shot at Bregman.

Reportedly, Bregman’s offseason hasn’t played out the way many Red Sox fans expected. And it’s probably fair to say Bregman didn’t see it going this way either. Also, the three-time All-Star never suggested during the 2025 season that he wanted out of Boston. So, maybe the Red Sox pull a last-minute surprise like last year.

So for now, all that’s left to do is buckle up and see what other moves Boston might have in store over the next few weeks.