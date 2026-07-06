Red Sox Hit Another Setback as Ranger Suárez Exits Game in Visible Agony

Less than 24 hours ago, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy revealed an unfortunate injury update on Triston Casas. The first baseman has been shut down from swinging just two weeks after beginning his hitting progression. That news was certainly a cause for concern among Boston fans, and before they could catch their breath, more bad news arrived.

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Ranger Suárez had to exit mid-game during the Boston Red Sox’s matchup with the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. The official diagnosis of left abductor tightness now sets up another worrying phase for Boston.

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“He is finished. So Ranger Suárez is walking off,” the live commentary sent a chill down the spines of the Red Sox fans.

It was the third game on the road for the Red Sox, and Boston was leading 5-3 in the third inning. Suárez had allowed six hits and three runs over the first two innings and had struck out just two batters through the third. When Angels outfielder Jo Adell hit a 75-mph curveball toward shortstop, the left-hander tried to leap for it.

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However, as soon as he planted his foot to make the jump, he felt discomfort and pulled up midway through the attempt. After being replaced, Suárez explained that he felt a sharp pinch in his groin.

Notably, injuries have repeatedly interrupted his career. The most common issue has been with his lower back, due to which he has missed games on 3 different occasions in the last 4 years.

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Suárez has also dealt with a groin injury in 2025. That’s why Boston doesn’t want to take any risks with the star pitcher. Although he is day-to-day for now, the franchise is waiting to see how he responds to the initial treatment to make an informed decision.

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Unfortunately, his back stiffness forced him to miss the Midsummer Classic in 2024, and the recent setback doesn’t indicate anything good either. Plus, he is one of the best starters on the roster with a 3.15 ERA and 97 Ks over 91.1 innings.

The timing makes it worse, as Connelly Early, another Red Sox starter, has just been sidelined with elbow inflammation. And a depleted rotation can’t help them in contention.

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Red Sox’s first-half resurgence faces another timely obstacle

Boston won 11 of its last 16 games. They had a 4-game home series a week ago, and the Red Sox swept the New York Yankees. The franchise lost the series against the Washington Nationals but then swept the Angels in LA.

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They are still fifth in the AL East and have a 40-48 record. This means they are 1.0 game behind the Toronto Blue Jays and just half a game behind the Baltimore Orioles. There is a realistic chance for Boston to leapfrog both teams before the All-Star break (6 games remaining).

But entering playoff contention now faces more uncertainty. And it’s not just the injuries that threaten to derail their momentum.

The league handed Willson Contreras a 7-game ban regarding a bench-clearing incident during the Nationals series. Suárez’s fellow countryman didn’t appreciate how Washington pitcher Cade Cavalli hurled “Sit down, boy” after a strikeout.

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Contreras, just like any other Venezuelan player, has been going through a tough phase following a devastating earthquake that almost leveled their home. The incident eventually escalated to a lot of shoving, with Contreras throwing his helmet at the opponents.

However, the slugger has appealed to MLB, and his punishment is yet to have a confirmed start date. But if that happens before the break, the Red Sox might have to continue without their key hitter and pitchers.

Boston is going through a strong stretch on the field, and the fans are finally beginning to hope for better days while praying that Ranger Suárez makes a speedy recovery.