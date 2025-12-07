Red Sox Hit New Snag in Pete Alonso Pursuit as Bob Nutting Aims to Fortify Paul Skenes Amid Mets’ Reluctance: Insider

The Boston Red Sox are making a concerted effort to get Pete Alonso and ensure they make a deep playoff run in 2026. But every other team is also looking at Alonso, including teams like the Pittsburgh Pirates, which are hesitant to spend and are looking to spend.

“They’re (Pirates) hanging around in the market for Alonso,” wrote Bob Nightengale in his report.

And with the Red Sox trying to go all out for Pete Alonso, this news is not what they want to hear.

The New York Mets have again refused to commit long-term to Pete Alonso. In 2025, he signed only a two-year, $54 million deal with an opt-out clause before testing free agency again. With the Mets unwilling to offer the long-term security Alonso seeks, he now seems likely to look elsewhere for a new home.

Imago Seattle Mariners v New York Mets New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso flips the game ball to relief pitcher Edwin Diaz after the final out of the Mets 3-1 victory in the baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Citi Field in Corona, N.Y., on August 16, 2025. New York City United States Copyright: xGordonxDonovanx originalFilename:donovan-seattlem250816_np9H8

The Boston Red Sox have emerged as the frontrunner. Alonso reportedly told friends Boston ranks “high on his list” of preferred destinations.

Projections suggest Alonso could command a four- or five-year deal paying around $28 million per year. A fit at first base plus right-handed power makes Boston an appealing destination if they are willing to spend.

However, the unexpected entry of the Pittsburgh Pirates could complicate things.

The Pittsburgh Pirates say they plan an active offseason, but their recent finances show ticket and concession revenues between 2022 and 2024 roughly equaled player payroll. Many fans urge owner Bob Nutting to build around rising ace Paul Skenes. If Pittsburgh seriously pursues Pete Alonso, Boston might need to pay more, which could strain their offseason budget and reshape their plans.

Boston looks ready to close, but Pittsburgh suddenly wants to cosplay a contender this year. If Steve Cohen holds firm, this race might turn louder than Fenway on an October night.

If the Red Sox fail to sign Pete Alonso, they have Okamoto as their backup plan

The Boston Red Sox have made it clear they aren’t playing small this offseason, chasing the power bat that could redefine their lineup. Pete Alonso sits at the center of every rumor, with Fenway buzzing like a playoff night. But just in case the “Polar Bear” slips through, Kazuma Okamoto quietly waits in the wings, ready to prove he belongs.

The Boston Red Sox remain among the primary favorites for Pete Alonso this offseason. But multiple teams have shown interest in a bat like Pete Alonso, and things might get messy in the bidding war. And if it does, the Red Sox could easily pivot to Kazuma Okamoto.

Okamoto averaged .327 for a 210 wRC+ in 69 games during the 2025 season. MLBTR projects a four-year, $64M deal for Okamoto, excluding any posting fee owed to Japan. His experience at third and first base provides Boston with flexibility while adding a high-powered right-handed bat.

If Alonso’s deal spirals into a bidding war, Boston’s patience will be seriously tested. Okamoto waits in the wings, ready to transform first base with predictable, serious power. The Red Sox are clearly playing chess while other teams still argue over simple checkers moves.